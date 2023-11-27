Bulls coach Jake White heaps praise on veteran fullback Willie Le Roux

“I can’t answer whether he is going to play for the national team because that’s not my job but I have no doubt that as long as he plays like he is and he stays healthy, he is going to make very difficult for other players to kick him out.”

The Bulls are sitting in third place in the URC with 20 points from six matches. White said there is a much improvement his side needs to make.

“It will be cohesion in defence, that’s the one area I would think we need to improve in. Our attack is getting better and better.

“You can’t always compare things but the Sharks lost 13-12 to Connacht and we scored more than 50 points against them. It just shows you how tough it is to score points against Connacht.

“Attack-wise I am happy. The one area we need to work on from a cohesive point of view is our defensive accuracy. It is not lack of effort, it is just that now and again we are not as accurate as we need to be.”

The Bulls host the Sharks at Loftus on Saturday.