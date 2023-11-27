Soccer

Mosimane has talks in North America, a conversation in Europe and an eye on Asia

27 November 2023 - 14:34
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Former Mamelodi Sundowns, Al Ahly, Al-Ahli and Al-Wahda coach Pitso Mosimane. File photo
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Pitso Mosimane says he is keeping his options open on the right project for his next job destination, with interest from a team in North America, a conversation in Europe, national teams an option and the coach’s interest piqued by potential options in Asia.

Mosimane suggested he might be interested in a move further east in Asia from the Gulf, where his last two clubs have been Al-Ahli Saudi in Saudi Arabia and Al-Wahda in United Arab Emirates, who he left this month after a four-month stint. The coach also suggested he would not take a job until after Christmas and New Year.

Mosimane was asked in digital a press conference with the South African Football Journalists’ Association on Monday whether, when he seeks jobs at clubs in the Gulf or Europe, he sends a CV, while for other parts of the world there is no need.

He responded that his club destinations are not all his own choice as he works with a technical team including Kabelo Rangoaga, Kyle Solomon, Musi Matlaba and Maahier Davids and Hamad Alyami, and is managed by an agency, MTSports.

“I have my generals who are around me too,” Mosimane said. “So if there’s any movement we have a bigger discussion.

“I’m the leader, I’m the face of the programme because I’m the head coach, but I’m not the only guy who decides we should go here or there.

“What if MTSports decides to send CVs to strategic places? I have to remove myself from there. If they want to do that on our behalf, they can.

“To be honest there is interest now and probably in a different space. Asia, meaning not the Gulf, but Asia meaning Asia, the East. There have been talks.

“There has been also been an interesting one from North America. And why not go to North America, why not go east — Japan, China, those places?

“If you can get a project that’s interesting in the Gulf and a similar project in Asia, probably I would go to Asia.

“And there has also been interest — not really interest, just a conversation — in Europe. But I mean in Eastern Europe, are you OK?

READ MORE

