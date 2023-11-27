Mosimane has talks in North America, a conversation in Europe and an eye on Asia

Pitso Mosimane says he is keeping his options open on the right project for his next job destination, with interest from a team in North America, a conversation in Europe, national teams an option and the coach’s interest piqued by potential options in Asia.

Mosimane suggested he might be interested in a move further east in Asia from the Gulf, where his last two clubs have been Al-Ahli Saudi in Saudi Arabia and Al-Wahda in United Arab Emirates, who he left this month after a four-month stint. The coach also suggested he would not take a job until after Christmas and New Year.

Mosimane was asked in digital a press conference with the South African Football Journalists’ Association on Monday whether, when he seeks jobs at clubs in the Gulf or Europe, he sends a CV, while for other parts of the world there is no need.

He responded that his club destinations are not all his own choice as he works with a technical team including Kabelo Rangoaga, Kyle Solomon, Musi Matlaba and Maahier Davids and Hamad Alyami, and is managed by an agency, MTSports.

“I have my generals who are around me too,” Mosimane said. “So if there’s any movement we have a bigger discussion.