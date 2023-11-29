While the South African Football Association (Safa) has attempted to shut down talk of former Bafana Bafana captain Lucas Radebe running for its presidency as “trivial distractions”, the soccer legend has received encouragement from supporters on social media.
In a public statement Safa highlighted a lengthy process Radebe would have to follow to become its president.
Safa set out a list of steps including:
It must be noted the Safa election was held in 2022 for a period of four years, making the next election due in 2026.
It needs to be noted that unlike the US election, Safa elections do not have a vote for president only. The election is for president, national and provincial members [and] all NEC positions.
The voters are the 52 regions.
Any person who hopes to be president must be nominated by any of the constituent groups and must pass an integrity test.
The association listed the mandates it is fulfilling and said it was too busy to entertain reports that Radebe was finding it frustrating establishing the credentials he needs to qualify to run for the Safa presidency against incumbent Danny Jordaan.
“The point we are making is that we are busy with football, and we will not entertain trivial distractions.”
The association received a backlash on social media, with many people showing their support for Radebe’s aspirations to be Safa president.
A report in Sunday World said Radebe experienced administrative stumbling blocks to run for Safa president in the next election. Radebe wanted Safa to follow the example of Cameroon, which has allowed playing legend Samuel Eto'o to successfully run Fecafoot as president.
POLL | Should Lucas Radebe become Safa’s president?
Image: Gallo Images
While the South African Football Association (Safa) has attempted to shut down talk of former Bafana Bafana captain Lucas Radebe running for its presidency as “trivial distractions”, the soccer legend has received encouragement from supporters on social media.
In a public statement Safa highlighted a lengthy process Radebe would have to follow to become its president.
Safa set out a list of steps including:
It must be noted the Safa election was held in 2022 for a period of four years, making the next election due in 2026.
It needs to be noted that unlike the US election, Safa elections do not have a vote for president only. The election is for president, national and provincial members [and] all NEC positions.
The voters are the 52 regions.
Any person who hopes to be president must be nominated by any of the constituent groups and must pass an integrity test.
The association listed the mandates it is fulfilling and said it was too busy to entertain reports that Radebe was finding it frustrating establishing the credentials he needs to qualify to run for the Safa presidency against incumbent Danny Jordaan.
“The point we are making is that we are busy with football, and we will not entertain trivial distractions.”
The association received a backlash on social media, with many people showing their support for Radebe’s aspirations to be Safa president.
A report in Sunday World said Radebe experienced administrative stumbling blocks to run for Safa president in the next election. Radebe wanted Safa to follow the example of Cameroon, which has allowed playing legend Samuel Eto'o to successfully run Fecafoot as president.
Tshwane council ANC caucus leader Aaron Maluleke posted on X: “The energy to respond to public commentary must be diverted to development of schools football and the poor refereeing that is mitigated by false suspensions. Lucas Radebe, like any citizen, has a right to air his views about South African football. Radebe played the game.”
Social media user Lindo Myeni reacted to the Safa statement: “This is so personal. I do care for my country and I believe Lucas Radebe can rescue this federation. Danny Jordaan has been holding this position for far too long with no clear direction.”
Safa has often been in the spotlight and criticised for administration challenges and inefficiency in delivering on its main purpose as an organisation, namely football development.
The debate continues on social media:
READ MORE:
Safa reacts to reports Lucas Radebe wants to be its president
Kodwa plays down ‘boxing match’ with Jordaan, says government backs Safa ditching World Cup
'A vanity project’: Why government pulled the plug scuppering Women’s World Cup bid
In dramatic turn of events, SA pulls out of 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup bid
Janine van Wyk back in Banyana squad as she chases African record
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos