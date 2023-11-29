Soccer

Sundowns reclaim top spot with Tshwane derby win against SuperSport

29 November 2023 - 22:18
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Ghamphani Lungu of SuperSport United is challenge by Terrence Mashego of Mamelodi Sundowns in the DStv Premiership match at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Wednesday night.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns reclaimed top position in the DStv Premiership beating their Tshwane rivals SuperSport United 2-0 at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Wednesday night.

The win, courtesy of striker Peter Shalulile's 31st-minute strike and Lucas Riberio's second first half added time put Sundowns two points clear of Cape Town City who had ascended to the top after beating Lamontville Golden Arrows at the weekend.

Sundowns (27 points) have played nine games to City (25) and third-placed SuperSport's (23) 13 matches. 

The Brazilians have won all their nine opening matches and look well on their way to winning the league title for the record seventh time in a row.

The game was Sundowns' first league match in two months as they have been busy in the inaugural African Football League, which they won; and Caf Champions League, where they're already in the group stages, with a Carling Black Label Cup also thrown into that mix.

Downs will play Democratic Republic of Congo's TP Mazembe in their second Champions League Group A match in Lubumbashi on Saturday.

They dominated possession and created good scoring chances in a Tshwane derby in which SuperSport also had good openings to score but failed to beat Ronwen Williams in Sundowns' goal.

Rulani Mokwena's team will play AmaZulu in Durban on Wednesday, December 5, in their next league fixture while SuperSport have until December 23 to wait to for their game at home to Orlando Pirates.

