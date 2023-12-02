Hosts Germany to face Scotland in Euro 2024 opening match

Hosts Germany will face Scotland in the opening match of Euro 2024 in Munich following the draw on Saturday and defending Champions Italy have been drawn in the same group as Spain.

The Germans, three-times winners, will kick off the one-month tournament in Munich on June 14, with the final on July 14 in Berlin's Olympic stadium.

The draw was held at the Elbphilharmonie concert hall in Hamburg, one of the 10 host cities of the tournament.

Germany will also face Hungary, who came through the qualifying campaign unbeaten, and Switzerland in Group A.

"I am optimistic that if we do some things in the coming few months then we will play a good Euro. The first game also has a special kind of pressure," said Rudi Voeller, Germany's national team director.

Italy face a tough task in defending their title, drawn in Group B with Spain, Croatia and Albania.

Italy defeated Spain on penalties in the semi-final on their way to winning Euro 2020, but lost 4-0 to the Spanish in the 2012 final. Croatia reached the semi-final stage of the last World Cup.