Kaizer Chiefs chair Kaizer Motaung says a new Chiefs coach will be in charge of the club going into pre-season. He spoke to the host of SportsLIVE with BBK, Bareng-Batho Kortjaas. He also talked about the PSL and the success of Mamelodi Sundowns.
SportsLIVE with BBK is a TimesLIVE production.
PODCAST | ‘New Chiefs coach will be in charge by the pre-season’ — Kaizer Motaung tells BBK
Image: MASI LOSI
