PODCAST | ‘New Chiefs coach will be in charge by the pre-season’ — Kaizer Motaung tells BBK

05 December 2023 - 13:53
Bareng-Batho Kortjaas Sports editor and columnist: Sunday Times
Kaizer Chiefs chair Kaizer Motaung.
Image: MASI LOSI

Kaizer Chiefs chair Kaizer Motaung says a new Chiefs coach will be in charge of the club going into pre-season. He spoke to the host of SportsLIVE with BBK, Bareng-Batho Kortjaas. He also talked about the PSL and the success of Mamelodi Sundowns.

