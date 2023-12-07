Soccer

WATCH LIVE | Jermaine Craig send-off

07 December 2023 - 14:19 By TimesLIVE
Footballers, sports bodies, fans, politicians and the family of respected sports journalist and former 2010 Fifa World Cup bid local organising committee communications head Jermaine Craig gathered for his send-off on Thursday.

He died on Monday.

