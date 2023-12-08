“It was in January when I said it and players and coaches from other teams, media and a lot of people said how can you do this. But I was convinced Sundowns were going to win the league at that time last season,” he said.
On Wednesday, Sundowns beat AmaZulu 1-0 to become the first side to win 10 league games from the start of the season, and with this they have opened a five-point lead over Cape Town City, who have played three games more.
“I saw and faced the facts, I saw what was happening on their side and what was happening with other clubs. We are sitting here at the end of October and again I say don’t dream about coming close to Sundowns in the PSL.
“Not Pirates, not Chiefs, not SuperSport, not Polokwane City, not Golden Arrows, everybody who is running behind Sundowns at the moment must not think they can catch up with them and be competitive.
‘Sundowns will be champions at the end of the season’, declares outspoken Ernst Middendorp
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Speaking before he joined Cape Town City recently, coach Ernst Middendorp didn’t mince his words, stating that Mamelodi Sundowns will be crowned DStv Premiership champions at the end of the season.
At that time, the Brazilians had won all of their eight matches in the league and left the rest of the teams gasping for air in their mission to catch up with them at the top of the pile.
In January, while he was still coach at Moroka Swallows, Middendorp set tongues wagging when he declared Sundowns champions before the campaign reached the halfway mark.
This time he has made the declaration before the end of the year.
Outspoken coach Ernst Middendorp talks on his fondness for the late Emmanuel 'Scara' Ngobese, coaching Kaizer Chiefs, showboating, working with South African players, what he thinks of Rulani Mokwena and Pitso Mosimane and much MORE.
“We are talking at the end of October and I am making it clear to say Sundowns will again have about 20 points [gap] or maybe less because they are busy with other competitions.
“I will say in October they will be the champions at the end of the season.”
Asked why Sundowns are so dominant, Middendorp said they use their resources well.
“It is about maximising the infrastructure, the potential you have as a club. This is something Sundowns is doing very well and this is the area where other teams are behind.”
