Hotto's stunning freekick earns Pirates maximum points against Galaxy

Orlando Pirates have moved to fifth spot in the DStv Premiership standings after a hard fought 1-0 win over stubborn TS Galaxy at Orlando Stadium on Saturday night.

The only goal was scored by Namibian international Deon Hotto, when he riffled home a thunderous free-kick, as the Buccaneers made it two successive league wins after they beat Moroka Swallows last week.

Pirates, who have blown hot and cold this season, are one point behind SuperSport United and Stellenbosch, two behind Cape Town City but importantly, they are eight adrift of runaway log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

For TS Galaxy, this result was hardly good preparation for the Carling Knockout final against Stellenbosch at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday, December 16.

This defeat has dropped Galaxy to fifth from the bottom on the log and it means that coach Sead Ramovic will have to find a way to motivate his players for the final.

Pirates coach Jose Riveiro started the match with the same starting line-up for the third time in succession with natural midfielder Fortune Makaringe employed at right-back for again.

On the other hand, Ramovic made the surprise exclusion of influential captain Mlungisi Mbunjane in his starting line-up and he only introduced him in the second half.

Pirates goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi was forced to produce reflex saves in quick succession to deny Sphiwe Mahlangu and Bradley Mojela as Galaxy launched the first notable attack of the match after six minutes.