Soccer

Hotto's stunning freekick earns Pirates maximum points against Galaxy

09 December 2023 - 22:06 By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE AT ORLANDO STADIUM
Orlando Pirates' Deon Hotto celebrates goal during the DStv Premiership 2023/24 match against TS Galaxy FC at Orlando Stadium on 09 December 2023.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates have moved to fifth spot in the DStv Premiership standings after a hard fought 1-0 win over stubborn TS Galaxy at Orlando Stadium on Saturday night. 

The only goal was scored by Namibian international Deon Hotto, when he riffled home a thunderous free-kick, as the Buccaneers made it two successive league wins after they beat Moroka Swallows last week. 

Pirates, who have blown hot and cold this season, are one point behind SuperSport United and Stellenbosch, two behind Cape Town City but importantly, they are eight adrift of runaway log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 

For TS Galaxy, this result was hardly good preparation for the Carling Knockout final against Stellenbosch at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday, December 16. 

This defeat has dropped Galaxy to fifth from the bottom on the log and it means that coach Sead Ramovic will have to find a way to motivate his players for the final. 

Pirates coach Jose Riveiro started the match with the same starting line-up for the third time in succession with natural midfielder Fortune Makaringe employed at right-back for again. 

On the other hand, Ramovic made the surprise exclusion of influential captain Mlungisi Mbunjane in his starting line-up and he only introduced him in the second half. 

Pirates goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi was forced to produce reflex saves in quick succession to deny Sphiwe Mahlangu and Bradley Mojela as Galaxy launched the first notable attack of the match after six minutes. 

That attack inspired them as they turned the ball immediately to arrive in the danger area of Pirates again moments later, but Buthelezi was inspired again as he parried the danger for safety. 

After those early threats by Galaxy, Pirates began to make their presence felt but their recovery was disturbed by the forced withdrawal of midfielder Vincent Pule after 17 minutes with an injury. 

Pule was replaced by Karim Kimvuidi who went on to have a good time in the Pirates midfield where he operated next to Phillip Ndlondlo and Miguel Timm against the likes of Higor Vidal and Thato Khiba and Mojela. 

Pirates took the lead after 25 minutes from Hotto’s thunderous free-kick that gave Galaxy goalkeeper Kolak Vasilije no chance as their spell of pressure finally paid off. 

Before the goal, Pirates were the most threatening team with exciting teenager Relebohile Mofokeng and Patrick Maswanganyi benefiting from second balls that were laid down by Evidence Makgopa. 

Pirates should have increased their lead on the half hour mark but Mofokeng was too casual and could not beat Vasilije after he was released by Kimvuidi with a deft and defence splitting pass. 

A few moments later, Vasilije was forced to stretch at full length to parry away a long-range stunner by Ndlondlo from just outside the box as the Buccaneers went in search of the insurance goal. 

In the end, it was Hotto’s goal that made the difference as Pirates could not find another goal and Galaxy failed to sneak it a late equaliser to take momentum with them to the final at the weekend.

