Soccer

Sundowns on course to hit staggering 31 games in less than five months

12 December 2023 - 11:18
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena during the Caf Champions League Group A match against Pyramids FC at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday.
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena during the Caf Champions League Group A match against Pyramids FC at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

By the time the referee blows the final whistle at their last outing of the year against Polokwane City at Loftus on December 30, Mamelodi Sundowns would have completed a staggering 31 matches in less than five months. 

Their 0-0 draw against Egyptian side Pyramids in the Caf Champions League group stages in Pretoria on Sunday was Sundowns’ 26th match since they started the season with a 2-1 DStv Premiership win away against Sekhukhune United on August 4. 

Amid their hectic schedule this year, the Brazilians reached the final of the MTN8, where they lost on penalties against Orlando Pirates; won the inaugural African Football League (AFL), beating Wydad Casablanca in the final; and lost in the opening round of the new Carling Knockout Cup. 

All of that while in the bread-and-butter business of the Premiership, which they lead, and the Champions League, a tournament they are under pressure to win for the first time since 2016. 

Their schedule in the past five months included trips to Tanzania where they played against Bumamuru, Angola where they faced Petro Atlético, Egypt against Al Ahly, Morocco to take on Wydad and TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi. 

Their grind continues as they host bottom-of-the-log Cape Town Spurs in the Premiership at Loftus on Wednesday night (7.30pm), where Downs will aim to stretch their record of successive league wins from the start of the season to 11. 

“These games are not easy and I do feel sorry for my players because it is a difficult month for us with so many matches where everybody wants to beat us,” said Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena. 

“Everybody feels they have to play at a certain level against us, without understanding how difficult it is for us to keep going. Every three days you are in camp and you are travelling. It is that type of programme but we have to get on with it.” 

Sundowns have five matches and a Champions League trip to Pyramids in Egypt between Wednesday and their last game before the break against Polokwane on December 30. There will be no rest as their players are going to the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) with their national teams in January and February, including Downs' many Bafana Bafana squad members. 

“There is no time for pity parties. The universe doesn’t have a budget for that. We can’t feel sorry for ourselves, we have to move on and try to understand we have two difficult away matches in the Champions League,” Mokwena said. 

“Fortunately, we can finish the group stages at home and by that time hopefully we will know what we need to do.” 

Sundowns' difficult programme is a product of a compressed domestic season where a third cup competition has been added and the Premier Soccer League has to break for the Nations Cup, plus continental participation in the AFL, on top of the Champions League.

‘I’d like to have more control over our destiny’: Mokwena as Sundowns battle in Caf

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena admitted he would like his team to have more “control over our own destiny” after three Group A matches in the ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Mokwena thanked his players for their commitment, handling the load of competing in a staggering six competitions in 2023-24. 

“The South African culture during the December period doesn’t accommodate football. Over the years, this is the time for festive games and for us to go and watch the Maimane Phiri Games. 

“It is very difficult to have a clearer understanding of what it needs to get a bit refreshed. When you leave your wife and kids at home, they say, 'Are you going to training again?' 

“It’s difficult for the players and that’s why I said that I want to thank them for responding to the talk at half time [after a sluggish opening 45 minutes against Pyramids].”

Sundowns' programme for the remainder of 2023 sees them follow the Spurs game with the return match against Pyramids in Cairo (December 19) before Premiership clashes away against Cape Town City (December 24), at home to Moroka Swallows (December 27) and at home to Polokwane.

READ MORE

Some Caf concern for Sundowns as they draw at home against Pyramids

After three games all four teams in Group A are on four points, and Mamelodi Sundowns know they are in for a fight to progress to the knockout stage ...
Sport
1 day ago

Percy Tau first South African to win Caf Inter-Club Player of the Year

Percy Tau became the first South African to win the the Confederation of African Football's Inter-Club Player of the Year award at the 2023 Caf ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Desiree Ellis wins coach prize at Caf Awards, Osimhen is Player of the Year

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis won Women’s Coach of the Year at the Caf Awards in Marrakech, Morocco, on Monday night.
Sport
13 hours ago

‘It takes so much to reach the dream,’ says Pirates’ new star Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo

The 28-year-old midfielder has helped Bucs win three trophies since arriving from Marumo Gallants last year
Sport
14 hours ago

Chiefs bosses ‘should be walking with presidents’: Johnson on Khune situation

Kaizer Chiefs' team management last week worked hard to keep the players focused ahead of a second win in a row against Polokwane City in Limpopo on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Riveiro backs Pirates’ ‘talented’ teen Relebohile Mofokeng for Afcon

Orlando Pirates coach José Riveiro is backing exciting attacker Relebohile Mofokeng to rise to the challenge if he is a surprise inclusion in the ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I’d like to have more control over our destiny’: Mokwena as Sundowns battle in ... Soccer
  2. Legal action by promoters stops new Boxing SA board from taking office Sport
  3. Bulls coach White apologises to Farrell, takes aim at Loftus booers Rugby
  4. No bonus deal between Safa and Bafana players with just over a month to Afcon Soccer
  5. 'Shade that comes from a tree that bears no fruit doesn’t matter': Rulani ... Soccer

Latest Videos

A new political leader in South Africa: Meet Roger Jardine
Harvard, Penn Heads Under Fire for Answers on Antisemitism