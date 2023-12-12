Soccer

Messi v Ronaldo — Inter Miami to take on Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia

12 December 2023 - 15:23 By Rory Carroll
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Lionel Messi, then of Paris Saint-Germain, walks past Cristiano Ronaldo of Riyadh XI after scoring the side's first goal in the Winter Tour 2023 friendly at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in January.
Lionel Messi, then of Paris Saint-Germain, walks past Cristiano Ronaldo of Riyadh XI after scoring the side's first goal in the Winter Tour 2023 friendly at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in January.
Image: Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will play two matches in Saudi Arabia early next year including one against familiar foe Cristiano Ronaldo and his club Al-Nassr, the Major League Soccer team said on Monday.

The Riyadh Season Cup, a three-team round-robin tournament, is part of Miami's first international tour, which will also include stops in El Salvador and Hong Kong.

Miami are set to take on Al-Hilal at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on January 29 before facing Al-Nassr at the same venue on February 1.

“This is another major opportunity to create lasting relationships with passionate fans," Inter Miami chief business officer Xavier Asensi said.

“We are excited to connect with new supporters in Saudi Arabia, and also hope people all over the world will be tuning in to see a pair of dream matches like these."

Messi and Ronaldo, who have faced each other more than 30 times in their careers, have won 13 Ballon d'Or awards between them, with Argentinian leading that race eight to five.

Messi received an offer to play in the Saudi league after leaving Paris St-Germain but opted to sign with Miami, where he led the team to a trophy in the Leagues Cup and sent ticket prices skyrocketing.

Reuters

READ MORE

World Cup winner Scaloni contemplates walking away from Argentina job

Argentina's World Cup-winning manager Lionel Scaloni made the stunning admission that he was contemplating walking away from his position after his ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Argentina hand Brazil third straight loss amid violent clashes at Maracana

Nicolas Otamendi scored with a towering header to give Argentina a 1-0 away win over Brazil in a bad-tempered World Cup qualifier that was delayed by ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Messi’s 2022 World Cup shirts set to fetch record price at Sotheby’s auction

Six shirts worn by Lionel Messi during Argentina's triumphant run at the 2022 World Cup are expected to become the "most valuable collection of ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

LOOK | Kolisi family visit Inter Miami FC, gets kitted out in Messi gear

Rachel Kolisi has thanked Adidas and Inter Miami FC for a trip to the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, home of the soccer club co-owned ...
News
4 weeks ago

Saudis outdo Europe in soccer spend

Saudi Pro League (SPL) clubs have splurged $957m (about R18bn) on players in the close season transfer window, according to analysis from Deloitte ...
Business Times
3 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. 'He is like a young brother,’ says Chiefs boss Motaung as they offer help to ... Soccer
  2. Legal action by promoters stops new Boxing SA board from taking office Sport
  3. Plumtree doesn’t mind Sharks losing to ‘a side that plays better on the day’ Rugby
  4. Some Caf concern for Sundowns as they draw at home against Pyramids Soccer
  5. ‘When it’s 15 wins we can talk’: Johnson stays grounded as Chiefs win again Soccer

Latest Videos

A new political leader in South Africa: Meet Roger Jardine
Harvard, Penn Heads Under Fire for Answers on Antisemitism