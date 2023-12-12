Soccer

Percy Tau first South African to win Caf Inter-Club Player of the Year

12 December 2023 - 09:30
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Percy Tau of Al Ahly SC won Men's Inter-Club Player of the Year at the Caf Awards in Marrakesh, Morocco on Monday night.
Image: CafOnline/X

Percy Tau became the first South African to win the Confederation of African Football's Inter-Club Player of the Year award at the 2023 Caf Awards in Marrakesh, Morroco, on Monday night.

Al Ahly attacker Tau beat off Mamelodi Sundowns' Namibian goal ace Peter Shalulile and Democratic Republic of Congo forward Fiston Mayele of Egyptian club Pyramids FC.

The Bafana Bafana striker found the back of the net five times in his contribution to Ahly’s record 11th Caf Champions League title in 2022-23.

Fatima Tagnaout of Morocco's AS FAR won Women's Inter-Club Player of the Year.

South Africans featured strongly in the women's awards.

Banyana Banyana boss Desiree Ellis won Coach of the Year. Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies, the 2023 Caf Women's League champions, retained their Women's Club of the Year title.

There were five Banyana players — Andile Dlamini, Bambanani Mbane, Lebohang Ramalepe, Linda Motlhalo, Refiloe Jane — represented in the Caf/FifPro Women's XI.

Al Ahly won Men's Club of the Year.

Morocco, the first African semi-finalists at a World Cup in Qatar in December last year, won Men's National Team of the Year. Nigeria beat off fellow 2023 Women's World Cup last-16 qualifiers Banyana to win Women's National Team of the Year.

Caf Awards winners:

  • Player of the Year (Men): Victor Osimhen (Nigeria, Napoli)
  • Player of the Year (Women): Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria, Barcelona)
  • Interclub Player of the Year (Men): Percy Tau (SA Al Ahly)
  • Interclub Player of the Year (Women): Fatima Tagnaout (Morocco, AS FAR)
  • Coach of the Year (Men): Walid Regragui (Morocco)
  • Coach of the Year (Women): Desiree Ellis (SA)
  • Goalkeeper of the Year (Men): Yassine Bounou (Morocco, Al Hilal)
  • Goalkeeper of the Year (Women): Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria, Paris FC)
  • Young Player of the Year (Men): Lamine Camara (Senegal, Metz)
  • Young Player of the Year (Women): Nesryne El Chad (Morocco, Lille)
  • National Team of the Year (Men): Morocco
  • National Team of the Year (Women): Nigeria
  • Club of the Year (Men): Al Ahly (Egypt)
  • Club of the Year (Women): Mamelodi Sundowns (SA)

 

