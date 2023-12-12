“There should be other factors that make us fail, not to say we have employed a 'plumber' rather than a coach.”
TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramović has been outspoken on the issue of coaches working in the PSL without proper qualifications.
“In my view, if you don’t need any education in the PSL, then what are we talking about? If the PSL doesn’t respect this league and anyone can be a coach, what are we talking about?
“The standard has to improve because you have skilful players in the country. But to improve everything, you need a standard because to be in the PSL you need to be one of the best coaches.
“To be the best you need education. To educate yourself takes time. For me, it took seven years to get a Uefa Pro licence. You need to have minimum Caf B for U-15 and a Caf A for U-17, then you will improve [your football].”
Safa forges ahead with introduction of coaching standards
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
In a move likely to affect many coaches from the lower divisions to the Premier Soccer League (PSL), the South African Football Association (Safa) is forging ahead with the introduction of coaching standards from the 2024-25 season.
This is one of the takeouts from the national executive committee meeting at the weekend as Safa looks to join other Southern African countries which have already implemented thes regulations.
Safa vice-president Linda Zwane said the NEC resolved that head coaches in the DStv Premiership and Motsepe Foundation Championship, otherwise known as the National First Division, or NFD, must have a Caf A license to sit on the bench.
“We have agreed that from the 2024-25 season, a coach in the PSL and NFD must have a Caf A licence and an assistant coach must have B licence,” said Zwane.
“It goes to the ABC Motsepe League [third tier] and Hollywoodbets Super League [women's league] where you must have a C licence, and filters down to local football associations and universities, which are also regulated.
“When the technical director [Walter Steenbok] raised this matter in our last congress, he received serious criticism but we are clear this is our position. We have given a timeline that this year we are relaxed but next year this is what we want.”
Safa hosted the Caf A license coaching course in Johannesburg last month attended by PSL coaches including Steve Barker, Gavin Hunt and Eric Tinkler, and Tlisane Motaung of AmaTuks in the Motsepe Championship.
It was also attended by former professional players including Jabulani Mendu and Godfrey Sapula and others from different levels. Safa will be rolling out CAF B courses next year.
“We have come back from the convention and we will be rolling out the B licence courses and there will be no excuse for coaches. What we are talking about is that at the elite level you cannot have mediocre [coaches],” Zwane said.
“You must have a person of substance who South Africans can be proud of. There should be no situation where when we fail people start to question the credentials of the coach.
“There should be other factors that make us fail, not to say we have employed a 'plumber' rather than a coach.”
TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramović has been outspoken on the issue of coaches working in the PSL without proper qualifications.
“In my view, if you don’t need any education in the PSL, then what are we talking about? If the PSL doesn’t respect this league and anyone can be a coach, what are we talking about?
“The standard has to improve because you have skilful players in the country. But to improve everything, you need a standard because to be in the PSL you need to be one of the best coaches.
“To be the best you need education. To educate yourself takes time. For me, it took seven years to get a Uefa Pro licence. You need to have minimum Caf B for U-15 and a Caf A for U-17, then you will improve [your football].”
READ MORE
Safa believes it is close to new broadcast deal with SABC: Monyepao
No bonus deal between Safa and Bafana players with just over a month to Afcon
Safa and PSL in discussions to break before Christmas for Bafana’s Afcon preparations
SAZI HADEBE | Record-breaking Van Wyk deservedly bows out in style
Tributes from footballers, sports bodies, politicians for Jermaine Craig
MARC STRYDOM | Why must Rhuu ‘go on trials’ to qualify for Safa presidency bid?
SAZI HADEBE | Safa’s bid to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup was nothing more than a vanity project
Kodwa plays down ‘boxing match’ with Jordaan, says government backs Safa ditching World Cup
'A vanity project’: Why government pulled the plug scuppering Women’s World Cup bid
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos