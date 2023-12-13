Soccer

Convicted GBV offender Lorch back from suspension: Orlando Pirates

13 December 2023 - 11:17
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Thembinkosi Lorch during an Orlando Pirates training session at Orlando Stadium in August.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates' convicted gender-based violence (GBV) offender Thembinkosi Lorch has returned to full club activities from his suspension, Bucs said on Wednesday.

Lorch was suspended by Pirates on November 22 pending a disciplinary process, the day after he was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment, suspended for five years, in the Randburg magistrate’s court for assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

“Lorch appeared before a disciplinary committee where he had to recommit to 'The Pledge',” Pirates said on Wednesday.

“Throughout his suspension, Lorch demonstrated accountability for his previous actions and took substantial measures to address them. He willingly participated in a clinical evaluation and has committed to any recommended follow-up care.

“Lorch has expressed his steadfast dedication to personal growth and is fully cognisant of the repercussions, should he falter.

“Lorch has successfully completed his suspension and is eligible to rejoin club activities, effective today [Wednesday].”

Pirates said their pledge includes: “That women are the base and children the future of our society. That violence against women and children is like waging a war on ourselves as a nation.”

Bucs said members of the club pledge to be “vocal and speak out against violence targeted at women and children. To be exemplary through our deeds and serve as role models. To be supportive to women and children affected by violence”.

Lorch's court sentence on November 21 also saw him ordered to pay R100,000 to anti-GBV body People Opposing Women Abuse. He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm under the Firearms Control Act.

