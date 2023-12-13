Man U turn to Premier League after Champs exit, Arsenal draw against PSV

While Manchester United's involvement in European competition came to a crashing end on Tuesday with their 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich, embattled manager Erik ten Hag said his team can now focus on improving their disappointing Premier League position.

The three-time European champions needed both to beat Bayern at Old Trafford in their Champions League group stage finale and have Copenhagen's game against visiting Galatasaray end in a draw to advance to the last-16. Neither happened and United finished with four points from six games.

Their fourth-place finish meant they did not even have the consolation of qualifying for the Europa League.

“There are still many things to play for and now we can focus, of course, on the Premier League and this is the level we want to play — Champions League; so we have to give every effort to be in the top four and next year be back in Champions League,” Ten Hag said.

“And then of course, we have the FA Cup, so there are so many things to play for.”

Kingsley Coman's 70th-minute goal lifted Bayern to victory against a United side that, even with nothing to lose, failed to create chances with just one shot on target.