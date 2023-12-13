Man U turn to Premier League after Champs exit, Arsenal draw against PSV
While Manchester United's involvement in European competition came to a crashing end on Tuesday with their 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich, embattled manager Erik ten Hag said his team can now focus on improving their disappointing Premier League position.
The three-time European champions needed both to beat Bayern at Old Trafford in their Champions League group stage finale and have Copenhagen's game against visiting Galatasaray end in a draw to advance to the last-16. Neither happened and United finished with four points from six games.
Their fourth-place finish meant they did not even have the consolation of qualifying for the Europa League.
“There are still many things to play for and now we can focus, of course, on the Premier League and this is the level we want to play — Champions League; so we have to give every effort to be in the top four and next year be back in Champions League,” Ten Hag said.
“And then of course, we have the FA Cup, so there are so many things to play for.”
Kingsley Coman's 70th-minute goal lifted Bayern to victory against a United side that, even with nothing to lose, failed to create chances with just one shot on target.
“The big concern is that [Rasmus] Hojlund didn't have a chance. They're not creating anything,” former United midfielder Paul Scholes said on TNT Sports. “It's been a really poor campaign.”
Hojlund was United's top scorer in their Champions League campaign with five goals.
“Bottom and rotten, in truth. They're just not very good,” former Premier League striker Chris Sutton said on BBC Sport.
Ten Hag defended the single shot on target saying: “The game was like this for both sides — less chances.
“We did quite well, if not to say very well. We had our moments but just didn't take them.”
Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel, whose team went unbeaten to finish top of Group A with 16 points, was asked if he had sympathy for Ten Hag's predicament.
“I almost always feel sympathy for the other coach but we try everything to win matches; but of course I have sympathy — he has a lot of key players injured for a decisive match,” Tuchel said.
“It is not an easy time but I am pretty sure he knows what to do next and he does not need my advice or clapping on the shoulders, he is experienced enough to go through it.
“I had a not nice moment last Saturday [a 5-1 league loss to Eintracht Frankfurt] and sometimes you feel pretty lonely as a coach.”
It was only the sixth time in United's history they have gone out in the group stage, and only the second time they have finished bottom.
The schedule does not get any easier for United, who play at league-leading Liverpool on Sunday. United are sixth in the Premier League after 16 games, six points adrift of fourth place. Liverpool top the table on 37 points.
A much-changed Arsenal were pegged back to draw 1-1 at Dutch league leaders PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Tuesday as both sides concluded their Group B campaign having already secured berths in the last 16.
Eddie Nketiah put Arsenal ahead three minutes before the break but the hosts equalised five minutes into the second half through Yorbe Vertessen, who also struck the post in the first half.
The Gunners, who had already secured first place, finished with 13 points from six matches with PSV on nine, ahead of third-placed RC Lens, who drop into the Europa League after a 2-1 home win over Sevilla.
“We could have lost it at the end, but I also think we could have won today,” said PSV coach Peter Bosz. “I have a proud feeling about how we played.”
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta made eight changes to the team who lost at Aston Villa on Saturday and were bumped off top spot in the Premier League.
They are the only side to have beaten PSV this season, with a 4-0 win in London in September in their opening group game.
“What I’ve seen is that we can compete at this level and we came top of the group which is very important, especially the way we did it with a game in hand,” Arteta said.
Reuters