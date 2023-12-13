Soccer

Man U turn to Premier League after Champs exit, Arsenal draw against PSV

13 December 2023 - 09:51 By Lori Ewing and Mark Gleeson
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes reacts after missing a chance to score in their Uefa Champions League Group A match against Bayern Munich at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes reacts after missing a chance to score in their Uefa Champions League Group A match against Bayern Munich at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.
Image: Reuters/Carl Recine

While Manchester United's involvement in European competition came to a crashing end on Tuesday with their 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich, embattled manager Erik ten Hag said his team can now focus on improving their disappointing Premier League position.

The three-time European champions needed both to beat Bayern at Old Trafford in their Champions League group stage finale and have Copenhagen's game against visiting Galatasaray end in a draw to advance to the last-16. Neither happened and United finished with four points from six games.

Their fourth-place finish meant they did not even have the consolation of qualifying for the Europa League.

“There are still many things to play for and now we can focus, of course, on the Premier League and this is the level we want to play — Champions League; so we have to give every effort to be in the top four and next year be back in Champions League,” Ten Hag said.

“And then of course, we have the FA Cup, so there are so many things to play for.”

Kingsley Coman's 70th-minute goal lifted Bayern to victory against a United side that, even with nothing to lose, failed to create chances with just one shot on target.

“The big concern is that [Rasmus] Hojlund didn't have a chance. They're not creating anything,” former United midfielder Paul Scholes said on TNT Sports. “It's been a really poor campaign.”

Hojlund was United's top scorer in their Champions League campaign with five goals.

“Bottom and rotten, in truth. They're just not very good,” former Premier League striker Chris Sutton said on BBC Sport.

Ten Hag defended the single shot on target saying: “The game was like this for both sides — less chances.

“We did quite well, if not to say very well. We had our moments but just didn't take them.”

Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel, whose team went unbeaten to finish top of Group A with 16 points, was asked if he had sympathy for Ten Hag's predicament.

“I almost always feel sympathy for the other coach but we try everything to win matches; but of course I have sympathy — he has a lot of key players injured for a decisive match,” Tuchel said.

“It is not an easy time but I am pretty sure he knows what to do next and he does not need my advice or clapping on the shoulders, he is experienced enough to go through it.

“I had a not nice moment last Saturday [a 5-1 league loss to Eintracht Frankfurt] and sometimes you feel pretty lonely as a coach.”

It was only the sixth time in United's history they have gone out in the group stage, and only the second time they have finished bottom.

The schedule does not get any easier for United, who play at league-leading Liverpool on Sunday. United are sixth in the Premier League after 16 games, six points adrift of fourth place. Liverpool top the table on 37 points. 

A much-changed Arsenal were pegged back to draw 1-1 at Dutch league leaders PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Tuesday as both sides concluded their Group B campaign having already secured berths in the last 16.

Messi v Ronaldo — Inter Miami to take on Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will play two matches in Saudi Arabia early next year including one against familiar foe Cristiano Ronaldo and his club ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Eddie Nketiah put Arsenal ahead three minutes before the break but the hosts equalised five minutes into the second half through Yorbe Vertessen, who also struck the post in the first half.

The Gunners, who had already secured first place, finished with 13 points from six matches with PSV on nine, ahead of third-placed RC Lens, who drop into the Europa League after a 2-1 home win over Sevilla.

“We could have lost it at the end, but I also think we could have won today,” said PSV coach Peter Bosz. “I have a proud feeling about how we played.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta made eight changes to the team who lost at Aston Villa on Saturday and were bumped off top spot in the Premier League.

They are the only side to have beaten PSV this season, with a 4-0 win in London in September in their opening group game.

“What I’ve seen is that we can compete at this level and we came top of the group which is very important, especially the way we did it with a game in hand,” Arteta said.

Reuters

READ MORE

Manchester City get back to winning against Luton, Everton down Chelsea

Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish scored three minutes apart as Manchester City came from behind to beat Premier League newcomers Luton Town 2-1 on ...
Sport
2 days ago

Man Utd slump to humiliating 3-0 home loss to Bournemouth

Manchester United were humiliated 3-0 at home by Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday as the pressure ratcheted up once again on manager ...
Sport
3 days ago

Salah nets 200th goal as Liverpool go top with 2-1 win over 10-man Palace

Mohamed Salah netted his 200th goal for Liverpool and Harvey Elliott scored a stoppage-time winner as Liverpool came from behind to beat 10-man ...
Sport
3 days ago

Aston Villa beat Arsenal 1-0 for club record 15th straight home victory

John McGinn's early goal led surging Aston Villa to a club-record 15th consecutive home Premier League victory on Saturday, a breathless 1-0 win over ...
Sport
3 days ago

Postecoglou says Tottenham lack conviction as winless run continues

After watching his Tottenham Hotspur side throw away more Premier League points from a winning position, manager Ange Postecoglous's patience is ...
Sport
5 days ago

Man City charged by FA over conduct towards ref Hooper in Spurs draw

Manchester City have been charged by the Football Association with failing to control their players during Sunday's 3-3 draw with Tottenham Hotspur ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Kodwa rescinds state attorney letter, tells new boxing board to start work Sport
  2. Proteas' Miller weighs up whether to continue until 2027 World Cup Cricket
  3. 'He is like a young brother,’ says Chiefs boss Motaung as they offer help to ... Soccer
  4. Legal action by promoters stops new Boxing SA board from taking office Sport
  5. Sundowns on course to hit staggering 31 games in less than five months Soccer

Latest Videos

South Africa's Afro-pop sensation Zahara dies aged 36
South Africa opts for nuclear power as part of measures to address electricity ...