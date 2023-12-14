Man City beat Red Star to finish group stage with perfect six wins

Manchester City academy graduate Micah Hamilton scored on his senior debut as the side stretched their unbeaten run in Europe to 20 games with a 3-2 Champions League victory over Red Star Belgrade in their group-stage finale on Wednesday night.

Oscar Bobb also netted his first goal for the senior side and Kalvin Phillips scored from a penalty for City, who finished with a perfect 18 points from six group games for the first time.

They joined Liverpool as the only other English team in history to win all six Champions League group games.

Hwang In-beom and Aleksandar Katai netted late second-half goals at the Rajko Mitic Stadium for Belgrade, who finished bottom of Group G with one point.

The 20-year-old Hamilton, who joined City at the age of nine, netted in the 19th minute when he cut around a Belgrade defender then fired from a tight angle into the far corner.

Bobb, who is also 20, doubled the lead in the 62nd minute when he dribbled at the Red Star defence before tucking a shot into the bottom corner.

In a game that meant little to City and nothing to the Group G standings, manager Pep Guardiola made nine changes to the side who played in the 2-1 Premier League win at Luton Town on Sunday. City's league-leading scorer Erling Haaland did not play at Luton due to a foot injury and did not travel to Belgrade.

But on a terrific night for City's academy programme, young strikers Hamilton and Bobb filled in admirably in Haaland's absence.

Outclassed in the first half, Belgrade made things interesting in the second to the delight of the raucous crowd who barely stopped singing all night.

City keeper Stefan Ortego was forced to make two terrific saves shortly after the break before Hwang pulled one back in the 76th minute and Katai scored in injury time.

AC Milan substitute Samuel Chukwueze struck a superb late winner to seal a 2-1 victory over Newcastle United as both teams exited the Champions League in a nerve-jangling climax to Group F at St James' Park on Wednesday night.

At one point, Newcastle were heading for the last 16 as they led through Joelinton's rasping first-half drive and Paris St Germain trailed in Germany to Borussia Dortmund — one of the scenarios Eddie Howe's side required before kickoff.

But seven-time champions Milan, who had to win and hope for a PSG defeat to progress, improved in the second half as Newcastle ran out of steam and Christian Pulisic equalised on the hour from Olivier Giroud's pass.

With both sides desperate for the three points, Bruno Guimaraes had a shot tipped against the crossbar by Milan keeper Mike Maignan before Rafael Leao hit the post at the other end.

Milan had won only one of their previous 21 matches away to English opposition in Europe, in 2005, but Chukwueze made it a memorable night for them when he curled a sublime finish past Martin Dubravka in the 84th minute.

The final whistle saw tempers boil over as Newcastle's frustration was obvious, though Milan's joy was muted as PSG's 1-1 draw meant the French club were runners-up in the group with eight points, the same as Milan but with a better head-to-head record.

Milan enter the Europa League while Newcastle, who finished bottom with five points, are out of Europe. Dortmund topped the group with 11 points.

“We were dominant at times but probably needed the second goal. We didn't defend the two goals well enough,” Howe told TNT Sports. “Both teams were desperate to win in the end. We had to be brave and they had to be brave.

“It made for a very good game but we're absolutely devastated not to go through.”

Newcastle will reflect on the controversial last-gasp penalty they conceded in Paris last month which allowed Kylian Mbappe to salvage a vital 1-1 draw for PSG, though the English side's exit was as much about a long injury list which has stretched Howe's squad to breaking point.

Reuters