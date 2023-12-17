Kimvuidi strike sees Orlando Pirates blunt Arrows in Durban heat

Coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi’s Arrows remain in the top eight, in seventh place.
In no way a model of consistency this season, Orlando Pirates would have been pleased to go to a sixth DStv Premiership match unbeaten and fifth win from those with their 2-1 victory against Lamontville Golden Arrows in Hammarsdale, outside Durban, on Sunday
A penalty apiece saw the teams go to the break at 1-1 in stiflingly hot conditions at Mpumalanga Stadium.
Patrick Maswanganyi opened the scoring for Pirates from the spot in the 30th and Ndudzo Sibiya equalised in the same fashion in the 45th.
Pirates’ danger man on the afternoon, Karim Kimvuidi, who had set up the penalty with his strong running, went from provider to finisher to give Bucs the lead again in the 56th.
It could have been 3-1 to Pirates had the match officials not overruled a legitimate goal by substitute Thembinkosi Lorch in added time.
Pirates’ seven wins, four draws and three defeats from 14 games sees them in third place, eight points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who have won all 11 games.
Coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi’s Arrows remain in the top eight, in seventh place.
In 30°C heat that was made worse by Durban’s infamous midsummer humidity, a lethargic opening 25 minutes played without pace by both sides saw few chances.
One opportunity came when Pirates’ Namibian striker Kimvuidi, who had plenty of running in him, latched onto a long ball and beat marker Themba Mantshiyane by cutting inside him, shooting inches wide across the face.
Then, presented space on the left, Kimvuidi beat Gladwin Shitolo with a burst of pace, the Arrows centreback forced into a rash challenge and clattering the Bucs man down.
Referee Masixole Bambiso pointed to the spot and Maswanganyi stepped up to slot to the right of big Arrows goalkeeper Sifiso Mlungwana.
With the break approaching, Pirates needlessly also conceded a penalty that had coach Jose Riveiro displeased. Nkosinathi Sibisi clipped the heels from under centre-forward Ryan Moon, who had his back to goal. Sibiya struck to the right of Bucs keeper Melusi Buthelezi.
‘I have lost everything’: former Bafana, Sundowns star Lerato Chabangu opens up about falling on hard times
Moments after the restart Evidence Makgopa had the ball in the area under the attention of Shitolo and laid it off for onrushing Ndabiyathehwa Ndlondlo, who, confronted with a gaping goalmouth, somehow struck wide.
Bucs regained the lead from a similar situation eight minutes later. This time it was Ndlondlo who had the ball in the area, under the attention of Velemseni Ndwandwe, and was able to tee up Makgopa. The Bafana Bafana striker’s shot was blocked by Shitolo into the path of Kimvuidi, who took the ball wide of a marker and slotted past Mlungwana.
In the 70th Riveiro made a triple substitution. Tapelo Xoki replaced Olisa Ndah at the back and Zakhele Lepasa in for Makgopa upfront. Lorch made his return from his club suspension related to his sentencing for a gender-based violence offence, on for Maswanganyi.
Bucs consolidated well, closing the game out in the final 20 minutes and Lorch had a chance to increase the lead forcing a stop from Mlungwana in the 85th.
Lepasa hit the woodwork with a free kick in the dying moments, Lorch burying the rebound, the officials incorrectly ruling the Bucs man offside.
