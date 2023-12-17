Soccer

Seething Guardiola says Manchester City deserved draw after careless play

17 December 2023 - 10:17 By Lori Ewing
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts during the Premier League match against Crystal Palace at Etihad Stadium on Saturday.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts during the Premier League match against Crystal Palace at Etihad Stadium on Saturday.
Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola blasted his team after their careless defending and a needless late-game penalty cost them a much-needed Premier League victory in a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday, saying they deserved the result.

“It's not bad luck, it's deserved,” an angry Guardiola said. “We give away two points. When you give away this penalty, you deserve it.

“You see the chances we created and conceded, it's quite similar to all this season — but we are not able to close games. That is the feeling.”

City have looked uncharacteristically vulnerable after a run of six games with only one win.

Jack Grealish and Rico Lewis scored in the first half at Etihad Stadium on Saturday, but Jean-Philippe Mateta pulled one back for Palace and then Michael Olise converted a penalty in the 95th minute after Phil Foden fouled Mateta in the box.

The draw left the treble winners fourth in the crowded title fight on 34 points, but City have played one more game than the three teams above them: Liverpool, who are top on 37 points, Arsenal and Aston Villa, who all play on Sunday.

“At the end, be patient and don't concede transitions and don't concede,” Guardiola said of the disappointing result.

“But of course in the first action [Palace} run and score a goal and in the last minute we give them [a penalty]. In the 18-yard box you have to be careful and we weren't. We don't deserve to win.”

City have dropped nine points this season by conceding goals after the 80th minute.

Adding to the team's misery is the absence of league-leading scorer Erling Haaland, who has been sidelined for two consecutive Premier League games with a stress reaction in his foot, which could develop into a more serious stress fracture.

The 23-year-old striker has 14 league goals this season. 

Reuters

READ MORE

Olise's late penalty gives Palace unexpected 2-2 draw with Man City as Chelsea, Newcastle return to winning

Michael Olise scored a stoppage-time penalty as Crystal Palace clawed back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Manchester City in the Premier League ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Ten Hag says he is not concerned about job despite pressure

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag insisted he is not concerned about keeping his job, despite mounting pressure after a couple of heavy defeats ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Match abandoned as Luton's Lockyer collapses on pitch

Michael Olise scored a stoppage-time penalty as Crystal Palace clawed back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Manchester City in the Premier League ...
Sport
12 hours ago

Al Ahly thrash Al-Ittihad in Club World Cup to book Fluminense semifinal

Egypt's Al Ahly cruised to a 3-1 win over Al-Ittihad on Friday to book a place in the Club World Cup semifinals after Karim Benzema missed a penalty ...
Sport
1 day ago

Man City beat Red Star to finish group stage with perfect six wins

Manchester City academy graduate Micah Hamilton scored on his senior debut as the side stretched their unbeaten run in Europe to 20 games with a 3-2 ...
Sport
3 days ago

Man U turn to Premier League after Champs exit, Arsenal draw against PSV

While Manchester United's involvement in European competition came to a crashing end on Tuesday with their 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich, embattled ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. 'He is like a young brother,’ says Chiefs boss Motaung as they offer help to ... Soccer
  2. Stellenbosch coach happy to see stars in preliminary Bafana squad ahead of ... Soccer
  3. UPDATE | Luton's Lockyer collapses on pitch, Bournemouth match abandoned Soccer
  4. Promoter Matiti’s victory over Kodwa in court may not save his tournament Sport
  5. Al Ahly thrash Al-Ittihad in Club World Cup to book Fluminense semifinal Soccer

Latest Videos

South Africa's Afro-pop sensation Zahara dies aged 36
South Africa opts for nuclear power as part of measures to address electricity ...