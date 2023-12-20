Soccer

YEARENDER | World Cup kiss undermines huge progress in women’s football

20 December 2023 - 17:34 By Philip O'Connor
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Olga Carmona celebrates with the trophy and takes a selfie after Spain's victory in the Fifa Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 final against England at Stadium Australia in Sydney on August 20.
Olga Carmona celebrates with the trophy and takes a selfie after Spain's victory in the Fifa Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 final against England at Stadium Australia in Sydney on August 20.
Image: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Spain's brilliant victory at the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup was almost immediately overshadowed by a controversial kiss that proved that despite a great deal of progress in the women's game more structural change is needed.

Former Spanish FA President Luis Rubiales was banned for three years from all football-related activities after kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips, allegedly without consent, after the final in Australia in August.

While the tournament, also co-hosted by New Zealand, was judged a huge success the players returned to their clubs where they earn a fraction of what their male counterparts get.

The lack of financial security is one reason cited as why many players are afraid to speak out about what they see as inequalities and mistreatment.

One player at a club in the Women's Super League in England was pulled from the squad just minutes before a preseason friendly and told that a car was coming to collect her as she had been transferred.

Neither the player nor her agent had been consulted about the deal.

The player told Reuters she wanted to remain anonymous due to fears about getting a reputation as a troublemaker and damaging her future employment prospects.

Yet for all the difficulties players faced the action on the pitch reached a standard never seen before as fans flocked to stadiums around the world to watch both domestic games and internationals.

Australia's Matildas became one of the nation's most-loved sports teams, booting the more popular winter sports off the back pages of newspapers, while record crowds attended games in England's top flight.

The Champions League final saw Barcelona come back from two goals down to beat VfL Wolfsburg 3-2 in a thriller, and Spain's 1-0 win over England in the World Cup final drew record TV audiences in both countries.

For some it was the end of an era.

Canada's Christine Sinclair, the game's record international goal scorer, Caroline Seger, the metronome at the heart of Sweden's midfield for the best part of two decades, and US star Megan Rapinoe all playing in their last World Cup.

But there was also a comeback for the ages.

Midfielder Sinead Farrelly, who abruptly retired in December 2016 at the age of 27, made a remarkable return to the game with NY/NJ Gotham FC in the NWSL.

At 34, she was then called up to represent Ireland, the country of her father's birth, at the World Cup. She capped her comeback by winning the NWSL as Gotham beat Rapinoe's OL Reign in the title decider. 

Reuters

READ MORE

Desiree Ellis wins coach prize at Caf Awards, Osimhen is Player of the Year

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis won Women’s Coach of the Year at the Caf Awards in Marrakech, Morocco, on Monday night.
Sport
1 week ago

SAZI HADEBE | Record-breaking Van Wyk deservedly bows out in style

The term ‘legend’ is bandied about far too often these days, but that moniker rests comfortably on Janine van Wyk’s shoulders
Sport
1 week ago

'A vanity project’: Why government pulled the plug scuppering Women’s World Cup bid

The government’s reluctance to provide guarantees and a breakdown in relations between South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

In dramatic turn of events, SA pulls out of 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup bid

In a dramatic turn of events, the South African Football Association (Safa) has confirmed the country is withdrawing from the 2027 Fifa Women’s World ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Ex-Spanish FA chief Rubiales banned for three years over kiss scandal

Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish Football Association, has been banned from all football-related activities for three years, world ...
Sport
1 month ago

Safa believes it is close to new broadcast deal with SABC: Monyepao

South African Football Association CEO Lydia Monyepao has provided an update on the broadcast rights negotiation between the federation and the SABC.
Sport
1 week ago

Janine van Wyk’s mom always knew her record-breaking daughter was special

Gwen van Wyk backs her daughter to make a success of her new coaching career
Sport
1 week ago

Banyana book place at Wafcon to defend title, Van Wyk earns record cap

Three important boxes were ticked by Banyana Banyana in their 2-0 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) qualifier, second leg win over modest ...
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Wilder says Joshua’s promoters don’t want to lose their ‘cash cow’ Sport
  2. Ten Hag praises ‘almost perfect’ Man United defence in Anfield draw Soccer
  3. Chelsea, Fulham into League Cup semis after shoot-out wins Soccer
  4. Swallows official says all is well at the Birds after players’ salaries ‘were ... Soccer
  5. ‘If the game asks you to suffer you have to suffer’: Mokwena hails Sundowns’ ... Soccer

Latest Videos

South Africa: Families anxiously wait outside underground mine protest
Murder accused's father weeps in court after bail proceedings in Kirsten Kluyts ...