YEARENDER | World Cup kiss undermines huge progress in women’s football

Spain's brilliant victory at the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup was almost immediately overshadowed by a controversial kiss that proved that despite a great deal of progress in the women's game more structural change is needed.

Former Spanish FA President Luis Rubiales was banned for three years from all football-related activities after kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips, allegedly without consent, after the final in Australia in August.

While the tournament, also co-hosted by New Zealand, was judged a huge success the players returned to their clubs where they earn a fraction of what their male counterparts get.

The lack of financial security is one reason cited as why many players are afraid to speak out about what they see as inequalities and mistreatment.