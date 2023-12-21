Court rules Uefa, Fifa breached EU Law over Super League

Uefa and Fifa contravened EU law when they prevented the formation of a so-called Super League, the European Court of Justice said on Thursday, in a landmark judgment that could change the way soccer is governed.

The European soccer clubs that showed intent to form the breakaway league, which sparked widespread protests among angry fans, were threatened with sanctions by Uefa.

In its ruling the EU's top court said Fifa and Uefa abused their dominant position by forbidding clubs to compete in a European Super League (ESL), though that project may still not be approved as the court did not rule on it specifically.

Sports development company A22, which was formed to assist creating the ESL, had said Uefa and global soccer governing body Fifa held a monopoly position that was in breach of the EU's Competition and Free Movement Law.

“We have won the right to compete. The Uefa monopoly is over. Football is free,” A22 CEO Bernd Reichart said.