WATCH | Klopp unhappy with Anfield atmosphere as Liverpool thump Hammers

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said he was unhappy with the home support during their 5-1 League Cup win over West Ham United and urged fans to give their tickets away if they are not in the “right shape” for the visit of Arsenal at the weekend.

Liverpool had missed the chance to go top of the Premier League on Sunday after a 0-0 draw with Manchester United but they blew away West Ham to book a record 19th appearance in the League Cup semifinals on Wednesday.

Despite Liverpool's dominance, Klopp thought the atmosphere was lacking at Anfield.

“It's long ago that I said this — but I thought the first half a little bit, when the boys played really exceptionally, I was not overly happy with the atmosphere behind me,” Klopp said.

“We changed a lot of things. We dominated West Ham like crazy. We missed chances. And I mean, if I were in the stands I would be on my toes, 1,000%.”