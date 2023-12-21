WATCH | Klopp unhappy with Anfield atmosphere as Liverpool thump Hammers
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said he was unhappy with the home support during their 5-1 League Cup win over West Ham United and urged fans to give their tickets away if they are not in the “right shape” for the visit of Arsenal at the weekend.
Liverpool had missed the chance to go top of the Premier League on Sunday after a 0-0 draw with Manchester United but they blew away West Ham to book a record 19th appearance in the League Cup semifinals on Wednesday.
Despite Liverpool's dominance, Klopp thought the atmosphere was lacking at Anfield.
“It's long ago that I said this — but I thought the first half a little bit, when the boys played really exceptionally, I was not overly happy with the atmosphere behind me,” Klopp said.
“We changed a lot of things. We dominated West Ham like crazy. We missed chances. And I mean, if I were in the stands I would be on my toes, 1,000%.”
Liverpool partly opened their newly-revamped Anfield Road Stand for the first time on Sunday, bumping up the attendance to 57,000 — the largest for 50 years at their stadium.
With leaders Arsenal set to visit on Saturday, Klopp said getting the right atmosphere was crucial.
“We need Anfield on their toes from the first second without me having an argument with the opposition coach.
“If you really want, if it's too much football in December, I don't know. Sorry we have to play it as well. But if you are not in the right shape, give your ticket to somebody else.”
Curtis Jones scored twice as Liverpool thrashed the Hammers to saying the last of the four semifinal berths.
Dominik Szoboszlai, Cody Gakpo and talisman Mohamed Salah, who did not enter the game until it was an hour old, also scored for Juergen Klopp's team in what unravelled into a rout in the final 20 minutes.
“The performance, the scoresheet, the result and the individual performances put together to make a team on the pitch,” a delighted Klopp told Sky Sports.
“The boys enjoyed it a lot, they worked hard but enjoyed it too with joyful football in moments. Nice to see.”
Szoboszlai netted in the 28th minute with a thunderous strike from 20 yards that sailed into the far corner. Jones doubled Liverpool's lead with his first goal minutes into the second half after a give-and-go with Darwin Nunez, sprinting onto Nunez's pass to one-time his shot through keeper Alphonse Areola's legs.
Gakpo scored from the top of the 18-yard box before Jarrod Bowen pulled one back for the Hammers in the 77th minute. Salah put the game away in the 82nd minute and Jones completed his brace two minutes later, slashing through West Ham's defence with such ease it had manager David Moyes seething with anger.
Chelsea, Fulham and Championship side Middlesbrough also made the last four. Chelsea and Fulham booked their places on Tuesday night with penalty-shoot-out wins over Newcastle United and Everton respectively.
The semifinal first legs will be played the week of January 8, and the second legs beginning on January 22. The final is on February 25 at Wembley Stadium, and fans at rain-lashed Anfield, keen to see their team in the final, chanted “Wembley” in the final minutes on Wednesday.
Liverpool were coming off a frustrating 0-0 Premier League draw against Man United on Sunday. Wednesday's score could have been even more lopsided with several near misses, including a Darwin Nunez shot that rang off the post in the second half. Salah then sent the rebound just wide.
Reuters