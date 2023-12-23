Soccer

Kudus scores again West Ham leapfrog Manchester United with 2-0 win

23 December 2023 - 16:50 By Sam Tobin
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Mohammed Kudus celebrates scoring West Ham United's second goal with teammate Vladimir Coufal in their Premier League match at London Stadium on Saturday.
Mohammed Kudus celebrates scoring West Ham United's second goal with teammate Vladimir Coufal in their Premier League match at London Stadium on Saturday.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus' second-half goals gave West Ham a 2-0 win over Manchester United in the Premier League's early game on Saturday, as the Hammers briefly moved into the top six.

Bowen bundled home from close range in the 72nd minute after a lovely one-two with Lucas Paqueta, who played in Kudus six minutes later to settle the game with a sharp finish.

It was the in-form, 23-year-old Ghanaian's 10th goal for the Hammers since signing from Ajax in late August.

West Ham, recovering from a bruising 5-1 defeat to Liverpool in the League Cup in midweek, move up to sixth on 30 points and United dropped to eighth on 28 points.

The first half was low on quality and its best chance fell to Alejandro Garnacho in the 35th minute, but the winger lost his balance and shot straight at Alphonse Areola.

Bowen broke the deadlock with his 11th league goal of the season, taking Paqueta's dinked ball in his stride before Onana's save rebounded off the forward and into the net.

Paqueta then capitalised on Kobbie Mainoo's mistake to set up Kudus, who fired home past Onana to secure all three points for the hosts. 

Reuters

MORE:

Manchester United can ‘beat anyone’ with full squad: Ten Hag

Manchester United have a squad that can compete with the Premier League's top teams, manager Erik ten Hag said, backing his side to bounce back to ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Guardiola hints at exit as Man City beat Fluminense to capture Club World Cup

Julian Alvarez scored the fastest goal in a Club World Cup final and a brace as Manchester City thrashed Brazilian side Fluminense 4-0 on Friday to ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Inter Miami sign former Barca, Liverpool striker Suarez

Inter Miami have signed striker Luis Suarez, the Major League Soccer club announced on Friday as the Uruguayan once again teams up with close friend ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Man United, Bayern commit to Uefa competitions after Super League verdict

Manchester United said they remain committed to playing in competitions run by Uefa after Thursday's EU court verdict which said European soccer ...
Sport
2 days ago

What does the European Super League verdict mean for football?

The European Court of Justice ruled on Thursday that European soccer's governing body Uefa and its global counterpart Fifa breached EU law when they ...
Sport
1 day ago

Arteta backs Arsenal to end winless streak at Anfield

Arsenal can end their winless streak at Liverpool when they meet this weekend, which would help preserve their spot at the top of the Premier ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Saile reveals best position and why he hasn’t scored for Chiefs like he did in ... Soccer
  2. Arshdeep ties Proteas in a knot as India claim ODI series in Paarl Cricket
  3. 32-team Club World Cup set for 2025, new Intercontinental Cup in 2024: Fifa Soccer
  4. WATCH | Klopp unhappy with Anfield atmosphere as Liverpool thump Hammers Soccer
  5. ‘If the game asks you to suffer you have to suffer’: Mokwena hails Sundowns’ ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...