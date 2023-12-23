Manchester United can ‘beat anyone’ with full squad: Ten Hag

Manchester United have a squad that can compete with the Premier League's top teams, manager Erik ten Hag said, backing his side to bounce back to their best when key players return from injury.

United, seventh in the standings and six points off the top four, have failed to score in their last three games, losing to Bournemouth and Bayern Munich before a goalless draw at Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Ten Hag has had to contend with a string of injuries and is without the services of Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount, Tyrell Malacia, Victor Lindelof and Amad Diallo.

“I think what has definitely hurt [us] was we had the problems in crucial positions,” Ten Hag said on Friday.