Soccer

Manchester United can ‘beat anyone’ with full squad: Ten Hag

23 December 2023 - 11:59 By Aadi Nair
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reacts during the Premier League match against Liverpool at Anfield in Liverpool on Sunday.
Image: Reuters/Molly Darlington

Manchester United have a squad that can compete with the Premier League's top teams, manager Erik ten Hag said, backing his side to bounce back to their best when key players return from injury.

United, seventh in the standings and six points off the top four, have failed to score in their last three games, losing to Bournemouth and Bayern Munich before a goalless draw at Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Ten Hag has had to contend with a string of injuries and is without the services of Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount, Tyrell Malacia, Victor Lindelof and Amad Diallo.

“I think what has definitely hurt [us] was we had the problems in crucial positions,” Ten Hag said on Friday. 

“But everyone understands that when you have such key players who are not available it will have a negative effect on results. Still, we are in a place where we can change this story, change this season.

“I am confident, when the players are back, we will have a good and strong squad. Liverpool were top of the league [on Sunday], and we were competitive with them.

“This team, this squad, is strong when everyone is on board and we can beat anyone.”

United travel to West Ham United on Saturday before hosting second-placed Aston Villa on Tuesday.

Reuters

