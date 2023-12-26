Soccer

Chelsea’s poor disciplinary record down to lack of experience: Pochettino

26 December 2023 - 14:29 By Aadi Nair
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino talks with player Conor Gallagher during their Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux in Wolverhampton on Sunday.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Chelsea's league-high tally of 56 yellow cards can be attributed to a lack of experience, manager Mauricio Pochettino said ahead of a Premier League game against Crystal Palace for which key players Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer have been suspended.

Nicholas Jackson, Malo Gusto, Connor Gallagher, Marcus Bettinelli, Sterling and Palmer were all shown yellow cards in Sunday's 2-1 defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Sterling and Palmer's bookings were their fifth yellow cards of the season, ruling them out of Wednesday's home clash against Palace.

Asked if Chelsea's struggles with keeping their players in line were caused by a lack of discipline in the squad, Pochettino responded: “No — it's representative of the fact that we play for Chelsea, we are a big club and you feel the pressure.

“When you are frustrated and lack a bit of experience ... it's [something] we can improve. It's Palmer's first season in the Premier League and it is normal.

“He is playing for Chelsea. Of course, it's frustrating. But the players care, the players want to win. It's not about a lack of discipline, it's about having the ability to read the situation of the game.”

After hosting Palace Chelsea, 10th in the standings, travel to Luton Town on Saturday.

Reuters

