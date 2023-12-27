Embarrassing situation as Swallows will fail to honour Sundowns, Arrows games

Moroka Swallows potentially face a huge monetary fine, points deduction or even expulsion from the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

This after the PSL on Wednesday issued a statement announcing the Dube Birds have officially notified the league that they will not be able to honour their DStv Premiership fixture against Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday at Loftus. The match was scheduled to kick off at 7.30pm.

Swallows also issued an apology over the matter on Tuesday, saying it has arisen because of a pay dispute between the club's management and its players.

Swallows players' have apparently downed tools because they allegedly did not receive their December salaries and they will also not be honouring their last match of the year at home against Lamontville Golden Arrows at Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday.