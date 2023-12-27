Liverpool go top of the log, Man United rally to beat Villa

Liverpool moved back to the top of the Premier League with a 2-0 victory at struggling Burnley on Tuesday as Manchester United gave their fans some Boxing Day cheer by rallying to beat Aston Villa 3-2.

There was little festive joy for Newcastle United, though, as they suffered a surprise 3-1 home defeat by Nottingham Forest for whom Chris Wood scored a hat-trick.

Luton Town won the day's big relegation battle — beating Sheffield United 3-2 thanks to two own goals — while form-team Bournemouth won again to reach the top half of the table.

Liverpool have now won all six of their Premier League games on Boxing Day under Juergen Klopp and while three points always looked likely against Burnley, it was not until substitute Diogo Jota's 90th-minute goal that the points were sealed.

Darwin Nunez's precision finish after six minutes gave Liverpool a flying start — his first Premier League goal for almost two months. Liverpool had goals by Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott ruled out after VAR checks and Mohamed Salah rattled the crossbar as the visitors dominated.