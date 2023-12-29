Stellenbosch launch spirited second half fight-back to stun Pirates
Stellenbosch came from two goals down to stun Orlando Pirates 3-2 during their exciting exciting DStv Premiership clash at Orlando Stadium on Friday night.
Pirates took an early lead through goals by Tapelo Xoki and Evidence Makgopa but Stellies launched a stunning second half fightback with goals from Iqraam Rayners, Devin Titus and Andre de Jong.
As a result of this hard fought away victory, Stellenbosch, who recently won the Carling Knockout, end the year on a high and in the top half of the table with 26 points from 15 matches.
On the other hand, Pirates have dropped to the middle of the table and they may end the season on sixth if Kaizer Chiefs beat Sekhukhune United in Polokwane on Saturday.
Pirates coach Jose Riveiro started the match with Makgopa as the only player in the final Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) squad for Bafana Bafana while Nkosinathi Sibisi started on the bench.
Thabang Monare and Zakhele Lepasa did not make the team while Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker started with Jayden Adams who is the only player in his team going to Afcon.
The other surprise by Riveiro was that he started exciting teenager Relebohile Mofokeng on the bench while improving Karim Kimvuidi was paired with Makgopa to lead the attack.
Pirates started on the offensive with Patrick Maswanganyi and Phillip Ndlondlo initiating most of their attacks but they were led down in the final third by Makgopa, Deon Hotto and Kimvuidi.
Stellenbosch also had their moments on the attack but the likes of Rayners, Titus and Adams could not get the better of Pirates goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi.
Pirates took the lead after 32 minutes when defender Xoki sent Stellenbosch goalkeeper Sage Stephens the wrong way from the penalty spot after Thabelo Moloisane was handled the ball in the box.
Pirates increased their lead after 58 minutes when Makgopa produced a moment of brilliance with a cheeky back heel flick to beat Stephens after he connected with a cross from Fortune Makaringe.
Stellenbosch launched a spirited fightback with Rayners, Devon Titus and De Jong finding the back of the net during a frantic period of the match between the 66th and 78th minutes to secure the vital three points.
For the late goals, Stellenbosch the Pirates defence that went to sleep as they completed a league double over the Buccaneers.
In the earlier kickoff on Friday, AmaZulu moved to seventh spot on the DStv Premiership standings with a dominant 3-0 win over struggling Royal AM at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.
AmaZulu, who may be kicked out of the top eight by Polokwane City, Golden Arrows or Moroka Swallows below them on the log, ensured this vital victory through first half goals by Mlondi Mbanjwa and a brace frpm Augustine Kwem.
Mbanjwa took the lead after 13 minutes and Kwem found the back of the net on the 27th and 32nd minutes to leave Royal AM in the danger zone and with a mountain to climb to revive their season.
The talking point of this match was Royal AM starting the match with club chairman Andile Mpisane who was replaced at half time as they tried to come back in the game.