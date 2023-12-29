Stellenbosch launch spirited second half fight-back to stun Pirates

Stellenbosch came from two goals down to stun Orlando Pirates 3-2 during their exciting exciting DStv Premiership clash at Orlando Stadium on Friday night.

Pirates took an early lead through goals by Tapelo Xoki and Evidence Makgopa but Stellies launched a stunning second half fightback with goals from Iqraam Rayners, Devin Titus and Andre de Jong.

As a result of this hard fought away victory, Stellenbosch, who recently won the Carling Knockout, end the year on a high and in the top half of the table with 26 points from 15 matches.

On the other hand, Pirates have dropped to the middle of the table and they may end the season on sixth if Kaizer Chiefs beat Sekhukhune United in Polokwane on Saturday.

Pirates coach Jose Riveiro started the match with Makgopa as the only player in the final Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) squad for Bafana Bafana while Nkosinathi Sibisi started on the bench.