Soccer

‘You know I won it, don’t you?’: Postecoglou defends Asian Cup, aims cheeky dig at Son

29 December 2023 - 08:03 By Aadi Nair and Nick Mulvenney
Ange Postecoglou guided Australia to the Asian Cup title on home soil in 2015 after his Socceroos side beat a South Korea team.
Image: Getty Images/Clive Rose

A reporter picked the wrong man this week when he quizzed Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou on the value of the Asian Cup, which will cost the injury-hit Premier League club the services of Son Heung-min for a few weeks in the new year.

Postecoglou guided Australia to the Asian Cup title on home soil in 2015 after his Socceroos side beat a South Korea team featuring Son in the final.

"You know I won it, don't you?" Postecoglou replied when asked for his view on the importance of the continental championship.

"So I rank it pretty highly, I think it's pretty important. A lot of European people think the Euros are pretty important. Well, it's the same for the Asian Cup or the African Cup of Nations."

Tottenham are without James Maddison, Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon, Manor Solomon, Rodrigo Bentancur and Cristian Romero due to injury and will also lose forward Son for as long as South Korea remain in the Asian Cup.

A proud Australian, Postecoglou could not resist a cheeky dig at the Tottenham captain.

"I hope Sonny goes on and finishes runner-up to Australia again, mate," he said.

"I'd be really happy about that."

Spurs, fifth in the standings after their 4-2 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on Thursday, next host 12th-placed Bournemouth on Sunday.

The Asian Cup takes place from January 12 to February 10 in Qatar.

Reuters

Ratcliffe could be forced to divest Man United stake under some conditions

Manchester United said it could coerce Jim Ratcliffe under certain circumstances to divest his ownership in the British football club at least 18 ...
Sport
2 days ago

Restrained Arsenal boss Arteta calls lack of VAR clarity a shame

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was restrained after another controversial VAR decision played a pivotal part in his side's 2-0 home defeat by West Ham ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Club World Cup allowed Man City to refocus, says boss Guardiola

Going to Saudi Arabia for the Club World Cup helped Manchester City pull themselves together and refocus, manager Pep Guardiola said after the ...
Sport
1 day ago
