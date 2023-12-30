Soccer

Chelsea withstand Luton fightback to win 3-2

30 December 2023 - 17:40 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Chelsea's Cole Palmer celebrates scoring their side's third goal during the Premier League match against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.
Chelsea's Cole Palmer celebrates scoring their side's third goal during the Premier League match against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.
Image: BackPagePix

Chelsea survived a late Luton Town fightback to return to winning ways on the road on Saturday with a 3-2 win at Kenilworth Road, with Cole Palmer netting twice either side of a fine Noni Madueke strike.

The expensively assembled Blues had lost their previous four Premier League away games but looked certain to claim all three points when they were 3-0 up with little more than 10 minutes of normal time remaining.

Palmer put the Blues ahead in the 12th minute when he pounced on an error by Luton defender Issa Kabore to unleash a fierce angled shot that flew past Thomas Kaminski.

Luton were caught out in the 37th minute when Chelsea left-back Levi Colwill fed Palmer on the break and his pass found Madueke who created just enough space to fire high into Kaminski's net.

Restrained Arsenal boss Arteta calls lack of VAR clarity a shame

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was restrained after another controversial VAR decision played a pivotal part in his side's 2-0 home defeat by West Ham ...
Sport
1 day ago

Nicolas Jackson split Luton's defence to find Palmer who kept his cool to round Kaminski and hold off a gaggle of defenders to slot home Chelsea's third in the 70th minute.

Former Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley scored what looked like a consolation goal for the hosts when he headed in from an Alfie Doughty corner in the 80th minute.

Seven minutes later Elijah Adebayo reduced the deficit to one goal, but Luton failed to get an equaliser.

The win left Chelsea in 10th place while Luton remain in the relegation zone in 18th spot. 

subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Conrad implores South Africans to make noise about the Proteas Sport
  2. Gerald Coetzee released from Proteas squad for 2nd Test against India due to ... Cricket
  3. ‘Don’t dramatise the last two results’: Pirates coach Riveiro defends his ... Soccer
  4. WATCH | Klopp unhappy with Anfield atmosphere as Liverpool thump Hammers Soccer
  5. Injured Bavuma ruled out of New Year’s Test in Cape Town, Hamza called up as ... Cricket

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...