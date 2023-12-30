Soccer

Sundowns midfielder Nku expecting tough battle from Polokwane

30 December 2023 - 09:00
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Lesiba Nku wary of unpredictable Polokwane City.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Lesiba Nku is expecting a tough battle from unpredictable Polokwane City when the two teams meet in their DStv Premiership clash at Loftus on Saturday. 

Sundowns go into this match looking to return to winning ways after being held to a goalless draw by Cape Town City midweek while City are out to make it two wins in a row after beating Chippa United 2-1 in their last outing. 

“There is a lot to expect from them because they are a good team and they will be highly motivated as they won their last game. They will be looking to win another game in succession to cement a place in the top eight before the long Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) break,” said Nku.

“But having said that, we have prepared well for them and we are ready for the game.” 

Sundowns will be playing their 30th match since the beginning of August and Nku, who cut his teeth in professional football with Polokwane, admitted the fixture pile-up is taking its toll on the players. 

