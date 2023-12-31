“If we can keep this squad that we have now and add one of two more good signings in January, and in the next window we don’t lose any players, I don’t see any reason we can’t continue to be at the forefront of being competitive.”
Barker congratulated 22-year-old Adams for his selection to the Bafana squad.
“You could see in the second half why he is in the Bafana squad — he just stood up, got on the ball and he helped us play. That was another tactical change we made at halftime to drop him into the No 6 type of role.
“That’s because he is so comfortable on the ball and we were not building enough in the first half — it was one of the plans to get him on the ball more and rotate it better. He showed courage and quality.
“Defensively he was also superb, he showed why he is in the Bafana squad and we wish him well at the tournament.”
Stellenbosch have one more game before they go on the break for Afcon — as Carling champions they play against that competition's All Stars XI in at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday (3pm).
They return from the break with their Premiership game against AmaZulu at Danie Craven Stadium on February 13.
Barker sees even more competitive Stellies if he can keep exciting talent
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker believes they may become a force to be reckoned with if the club is able to hold on to some of their star players over the next two transfer windows.
In recent years, Stellies have lost key players like Ashley du Preez, Junior Mendieta, Olwethu Makhanya, Zitha Kwinika, Vusi Sibiya and Sibongiseni Mthethwa, impressively still remaining competitive.
Barker is giving opportunities to exciting players like Jayden Adams, who is in the Bafana Bafana squad for Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon); Devin Titus, Darrel Matsheke, Antonio van Wyk and Genino Palace. Given their eye-catching performances such emerging talent might be lured to bigger clubs.
Stellies launched a second-half fightback to beat Orlando Pirates 3-2 in their DStv Premiership fixture at Orlando Stadium on Friday to stretch their unbeaten run to 11 matches in all competitions.
Barker said this season's Carling Knockout champions can become even more competitive if they manage to hold on to their key players.
“I feel that for the first time as Stellenbosch coach, we now have the ability to have depth in the squad,” he said.
“I remember two or three seasons ago when we were making substitutions and bringing on the same players like Jayden, Devin and Antonio. They were still babies and it was tough at that stage because we could not consistently do well because of the lack of experience. But I think that perseverance, belief and trust in them is starting to reap rewards.
“We have added good quality and it is nice for me as a coach, to know that I can change things tactically by bringing on players who can change the game. As a coach that’s what I want — more depth and quality.
“If we can keep this squad that we have now and add one of two more good signings in January, and in the next window we don’t lose any players, I don’t see any reason we can’t continue to be at the forefront of being competitive.”
Barker congratulated 22-year-old Adams for his selection to the Bafana squad.
“You could see in the second half why he is in the Bafana squad — he just stood up, got on the ball and he helped us play. That was another tactical change we made at halftime to drop him into the No 6 type of role.
“That’s because he is so comfortable on the ball and we were not building enough in the first half — it was one of the plans to get him on the ball more and rotate it better. He showed courage and quality.
“Defensively he was also superb, he showed why he is in the Bafana squad and we wish him well at the tournament.”
Stellenbosch have one more game before they go on the break for Afcon — as Carling champions they play against that competition's All Stars XI in at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday (3pm).
They return from the break with their Premiership game against AmaZulu at Danie Craven Stadium on February 13.
READ MORE
‘I’m losing my love for this game’: Sundowns coach Mokwena on problems in SA football
Stellenbosch launch spirited second-half fightback to stun Pirates
Chiefs and Sekhukhune share the spoils in Polokwane
Sundowns end the year with goalless draw against Polokwane City
‘Don’t dramatise the last two results’: Pirates coach Riveiro defends his players as fans' discontent grows
Pirates out to dispel inconsistency notion, end 2023 on a high against Stellies
Mofokeng, Campbell among shooting stars catching the eye in 2023-24 PSL
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos