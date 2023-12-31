Soccer

‘I’m losing my love for this game’: Sundowns coach Mokwena on problems in SA football

31 December 2023 - 10:17
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena during the DStv Premiership match against Polokwane City at the Loftus Stadium.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has given a damning assessment of some of the problems bedevilling South African football that he says are slowly eating away at his love for the game. 

Speaking after the Brazilians ended the year with a 0-0 draw against Polokwane City — their 60th match of the year and 30th since August — Mokwena was clearly irked by the standard of officiating. The league now goes into a six-week break until mid-February for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Mokwena did not mention any event by name but, apart from decisions he believed went against his team on Saturday, was possibly referencing the embarrassing situation on Wednesday when Sundowns' scheduled league match against Moroka Swallows did not take place. The Birds did not arrive for the game due to a strike by players. 

“I am sorry I am feeling a little bit grumpy, but this is my mood for the last couple of weeks. This is football and every single day it eats away at my passion for this game,” he said. 

“Slowly I am losing my love for this game and it is very sad because I was born into football. I look at how this game is going and say to myself maybe I am not cut out for this. 

“I am in a space where I say to myself maybe I am not good enough to be a football coach.” 

Sundowns ended 2023 with a rare winless two matches having also drawn 0-0 in their previous game against Cape Town City away on Sunday. They still are unbeaten in the Premiership and have a six-point lead over nearest challengers SuperSport United with three games in hand.

On Saturday Downs fans felt hard done by when referee Akhona Makalima ruled in the Brazilians' favour after Themba Zwane was brought down by Langalihle Ndlovu on the edge of the box in the 13th minute. 

There was another moment of controversy in the 71st minute when Makalima disallowed Peter Shalulile’s goal, after she consulted with the nearside assistant, as it appeared Zwane fouled Bulelani Nikani in the build-up. 

 “I don't like to talk about refereeing decisions, that situation [involving Zwane in the first half] changes the game completely. And for it to not even be a foul is really shocking and the game continues to be 0-0. 

“I think the 'Mshishi' [Zwane] situation earlier in the first half is one that leads to a goal and the game is different. If the opponent stays at 0-0 — and they were clearly here for a 0-0 — it is going to be a problem.

“Then it's fouls, time-wasting, this and that. It is sad we have to close 2023 with the South African public having to witness that. That for me is a poor advertisement for South African football in general. 

“I don’t want to get into trouble and the less I say the better. I have seen some amazing things this whole week in South African football.” 

Sundowns return from the break with their Premiership game against Lamontville Golden Arrows at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale on February 14.

