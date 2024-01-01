Arteta laments ‘worst game of the season’ as Arsenal miss out on top spot

Arsenal cannot afford to repeat the performance that led to Sunday's 2-1 loss at Fulham if they want to fight for the Premier League title, manager Mikel Arteta said.

Arteta called it their “worst game of the season” after Arsenal failed to capitalise on an early lead and lost their second straight game, ending the year fourth after being top of the table at Christmas.

“Painful and sad day, that's how I would sum it up — we simply weren't good enough,” he said.

“We could not control the direct play. It was so easy for [Fulham] to win that first, second ball and have opportunity to run, and we conceded [two goals that way].

“What happened today cannot happen again. Because if you do that you will never have the chance to be where we want to be.”