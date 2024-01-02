Afcon break will bring ‘hardest work I have ever put in’: Chiefs coach Johnson

Cavin Johnson foresees the “hardest work I have ever put in” as a coach during the Africa Cup of Nations break as he strives to have Kaizer Chiefs genuinely competitive for the second half of the 2023-24 season.

Johnson is facing one of the biggest challenges of his career I his stint as interim coach of the ailing Soweto giants, the position he took when Molefi Ntseki was sacked after one of the briefest tenures by a Chiefs coach on October 23.

The signs in the results — one defeat in Chiefs’ last six Premiership games, with four wins and a draw as Amakhosi edged up to sixth place — were good, but Johnson admitted the football had much room to improve with all of those victories coming by single-goal margins, three of them 1-0.