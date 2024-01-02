Soccer

After landmark World Cup, more sponsors keen on women’s sport in 2024

02 January 2024 - 14:55 By Amy Tennery
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Olga Carmona celebrates with the trophy and takes a selfie after Spain's victory in the Fifa Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 final against England at Stadium Australia in Sydney on August 20.
Olga Carmona celebrates with the trophy and takes a selfie after Spain's victory in the Fifa Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 final against England at Stadium Australia in Sydney on August 20.
Image: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

A gender-equal Olympic Games next year will coincide with increasing sponsorship opportunities for female athletes, experts say, after the Women's World Cup soccer tournament underscored the growing popularity of women's sport in 2023.

Organisers say Paris 2024 will be the first Games to feature an even number of male and female athletes, a landmark that has been a long time coming after years of work by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to create equal medal opportunities.

Regarding sponsorship, men's sport is still king. A Sports Innovation Lab survey this year that included more than 25 Fortune 500 brands found only about 9% of respondents' sports media and sponsorship dollars were spent on women's sport.

However, 83% of respondents from that survey said they planned to increase their investment in 2024.

“We heard from a lot of those that they were setting their sights on the Olympics and on doing more with female athletes,” said Sports Innovation Lab CMO Gina Waldhorn.

“Brands are really celebrating all of the milestones in women's sports each year. I think we'll also see them celebrate this as another one of those critical milestones.”

The 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand could foreshadow women's sport becoming even more appealing to sponsors in 2024, as tense pre-tournament TV negotiations gave way to record-breaking viewership across the globe.

Conrad Wiacek, head of sport analysis at research firm GlobalData, said that soccer had played a large role historically in developing the profile of female athletes.

“There is an opportunity there [for brands] to forge a relationship with female audiences directly through partnerships in women's sport [be that] individual athletes or teams,” Wiacek said.

“And cynically, those opportunities at the moment are more cost-effective than certain men's sports and male athletes.”

There's a true benefit to doing business with women athletes. How that's translating into 2024 I think is a little bit still too early to tell because we're not seeing those campaigns roll out. But [there are] certainly positive signs.
Thayer Lavielle, executive vice-president at The Collective

The popularity of the Women's World Cup this year prompted a quick response from brands such as Adidas and Nike, whose jerseys were worn by Spain and England respectively in the final.

A widespread outcry from fans after the tournament prompted Nike to release a replica England goalkeeper's jersey, having initially not stocked one for Golden Glove winner Mary Earps.

“There's a true benefit to doing business with women athletes,” said Thayer Lavielle, executive vice-president at The Collective, sports and entertainment agency Wasserman's women's division.

“How that's translating into 2024 I think is a little bit still too early to tell because we're not seeing those campaigns roll out. But [there are] certainly positive signs.”

Visa, one of the longest-standing Olympic sponsors, announced in November the highest percentage of women athletes in their “Team Visa” programme for 2024.

Valarie Allman, an Asics athlete and Olympic champion in women's discus, told Reuters that finding “authentic matches” with brands makes a world of difference for her peers.

“It takes that sense of being vulnerable to show who you are, to show what you value, to let you be yourself, kind of put your heart on your sleeve,” she said.

“And that ends up being kind of that magnet to companies that will show interest and provide opportunities.” 

Reuters

READ MORE:

YEARENDER | World Cup kiss undermines huge progress in women’s football

Spain's brilliant victory at the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup was almost immediately overshadowed by a controversial kiss that proved that despite a ...
Sport
1 week ago

Proteas women wicketkeeper Sinalo Jafta reflects on emotional year

This year will be remembered as successful for the Proteas women, but for wicketkeeper Sinalo Jafta it will go down as remarkable, considering she ...
Sport
4 days ago

More cash for women’s sports, say experts

A gender-equal Olympic Games next year will coincide with increasing sponsorship opportunities for female athletes, experts say, after the Women's ...
Sport
4 days ago

Banyana Banyana's unforgettable 2023

The national women’s team performed well beyond expectations, despite poor support from Safa
Sport
1 week ago

Moreeng to continue as stand-in coach for Proteas women's tour to Australia

Cricket SA looks set to extend Hilton Moreeng’s contract by another four months as the organisation struggles to find the right candidate to fill the ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

YEARENDER | Saudis ready to play long game to realise football dream

A seismic year for soccer in Saudi Arabia witnessed the turbocharging of its domestic league with expensive foreign superstars, an audacious bid to ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Barker sees even more competitive Stellies if he can keep exciting talent Soccer
  2. Birmingham City sack manager Wayne Rooney amid winless run Soccer
  3. Johnson wants to make Chiefs’ strikers better rather than buying more Soccer
  4. Gerald Coetzee released from Proteas squad for 2nd Test against India due to ... Cricket
  5. ‘Don’t dramatise the last two results’: Pirates coach Riveiro defends his ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...