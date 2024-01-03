Soccer

Bafana’s injury-hit opponents Mali name two newcomers in Afcon squad

03 January 2024 - 14:04 By Mark Gleeson
Mali have named Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Boubacar Traore looks in their Africa Cup of Nations squad.
Image: Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Injury-hit Mali have named uncapped Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Boubacar Traore and Lorient striker Sirine Doucoure in their squad for this month’s African Cup of Nations finals.

Traore, who joined Wolves from Metz in France last year after an initial loan spell, has previously played for Mali at junior level, including winning the African under-20 championship in 2019.

Doucoure has served mainly as a substitute this season and has scored one goal in Ligue 1.

Coach Eric Chelle, who will be without several key players in Ivory Coast, brought in both players as replacements in his 27-man squad named ahead of the Wednesday deadline.

Crystal Palace’s Cheick Doucoure misses out after having surgery on an Achilles tendon injury while Atalanta forward El Bilal Toure has still not recovered from a serious thigh injury.

Also sidelined are Spain-based Ibrahima Kone, fullback Massadio Haidara from Racing Lens and former Southampton winger Moussa Djenepo, now at Standard Liege in Belgium.

Mali face Guinea-Bissau in a friendly in Bamako on Saturday before heading across the border to Ivory Coast where they will begin their Group E campaign against Bafana Bafana on January 16. They will also meet Tunisia and Namibia in the group stage.

Mali Afcon squad

Goalkeepers: Aboubacar Doumbia (Afrique Football Elite), Djigui Diarra (Young Africans), Ismael Diawara (Malmo)

Defenders: Amadou Dante (Sturm Graz), Moussa Diarra (Toulouse), Mamadou Fofana (Amiens), Boubacar Kiki Kouyate (Montpellier), Sikou Niakate (Sporting Braga), Falaye Sacko (Montpellier), Hamari Traore (Stade Rennais)

Midfielders: Yves Bissouma (Tottenham Hotspur), Mohamed Camara (Monaco), Lassana Coulibaly (Salernitana), Aliou Dieng (Al Ahly), Kamory Doumbia (Stade Brest), Amadou Haidara (RB Leipzig), Diadie Samassekou (Hoffenheim), Adama ‘Noss’ Traore (Hull City), Boubacar Traore (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Forwards: Fousseni Diabate (Lausanne Sport), Nene Dorgeles (Salzburg), Sirine Doucoure (Lorient), Moussa Doumbia (Al Adala), Sekou Koita (Salzburg), Youssoufa Nikaite (Bani Yas), Lassine Sinayoko (AJ Auxerre), Ibrahima Sissoko (Saint Etienne). 

Reuters

