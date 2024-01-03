Bafana’s injury-hit opponents Mali name two newcomers in Afcon squad

Injury-hit Mali have named uncapped Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Boubacar Traore and Lorient striker Sirine Doucoure in their squad for this month’s African Cup of Nations finals.

Traore, who joined Wolves from Metz in France last year after an initial loan spell, has previously played for Mali at junior level, including winning the African under-20 championship in 2019.

Doucoure has served mainly as a substitute this season and has scored one goal in Ligue 1.

Coach Eric Chelle, who will be without several key players in Ivory Coast, brought in both players as replacements in his 27-man squad named ahead of the Wednesday deadline.

Crystal Palace’s Cheick Doucoure misses out after having surgery on an Achilles tendon injury while Atalanta forward El Bilal Toure has still not recovered from a serious thigh injury.