Soccer

Ex-Chiefs star Masango expects Bafana’s Afcon XI to be dominated by Sundowns

04 January 2024 - 11:18
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Bafana Bafana goalkeeper and captain Ronwen Williams, see with coach Hugo Broos, is one of the few players almost guaranteed to start at Afcon.
Bafana Bafana goalkeeper and captain Ronwen Williams, see with coach Hugo Broos, is one of the few players almost guaranteed to start at Afcon.
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Mandla Masango says it won’t be a surprise if Bafana Bafana's starting XI is dominated by Mamelodi Sundowns players at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Bafana coach Hugo Broos has picked 10 players from the DStv Premiership champions for the tournament in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11. South Africa kick off their Group E campaign against Mali in Korhogo on January 16 (10pm SA time).

Masango went to the extent of saying that it won’t be totally wrong if all Bafana's XI are from Sundowns because they will bring their winning mentality to the national team. 

The Downs players going to Afcon are Ronwen Williams, Grant Kekana, Terrence Mashego, Aubrey Modiba, Mothobi Mvala, Khuliso Mudau, Themba Zwane, Teboho Mokoena, Thapelo Maseko and Thapelo Morena. 

Captain Williams will take his place between the poles if fit and looking at how Broos has been picking the team recently Mvala, Mudau and Modiba are likely to be part of the defence with Zwane and Mokoena almost guaranteed to start in the midfield. 

“When it comes to deciding the line-up it is entirely up to the coach but I guess if the guys [Sundowns players] are fit and ready to play, there will be nothing wrong with playing all of them at the same time,” said Masango who was part of the Bafana squad at 2015 Afcon in Equatorial Guinea where he scored one goal against Ghana. 

Sundowns started the season in style by winning their first 11 games then drawing two as fatigue crept in during their last two of their 13 league matches of last year to take a six-point lead over Cape Town City and SuperSport United, who have played three matches more.

Downs also won the African Football League (AFL) and competed in the Caf Champions League group stages, playing 30 games in 2023 among their six competitions they have entered this season. 

The Brazilians are gunning for a seventh Premiership title in succession.

“They know each other because they have played together for a long time, they are doing well for their club and they have that winning mentality, which they will bring to the national team,” Masango said. 

“The coach has assembled a good squad that will benefit from the experience of the Sundowns players participating in the Caf Champions League and winning the inaugural AFL. 

“Sundowns is a team that compete to win in all the matches they play in and they will bring that mentality to the national team. There are also experienced players from other teams like Thabang Monare of Orlando Pirates and a few others who will add value.

“We have a good chance of doing well in the tournament, I know it won’t be easy but we just need to encourage the boys to go out there and try to emulate the class of 1996.”

Masango earned 13 caps for Bafana and starred for them at the 2015 Nations Cup in Equatorial Guinea. 

After their opener against Mali, South Africa complete their group campaign against Namibia on January 21 and Tunisia on January 24.

READ MORE

Afcon might not be on SuperSport — leaked 'statement’

SuperSport is apparently unlikely to broadcast the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) starting in Ivory Coast on January 13.
Sport
20 hours ago

Bafana coach Broos admits ‘mistake’ on Themba Zwane, one of the best players he’s coached

Hugo Broos has admitted he made a mistake overlooking Mamelodi Sundowns star Themba Zwane at the start of the Bafana Bafana coach's tenure, saying he ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘We’re dealing with a human tragedy’: Kompany ecstatic Foster is enjoying football again

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany is delighted to see the progress made in battling mental health by Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster, who the former ...
Sport
2 days ago

Masango urges Chiefs teen Mfundo Vilakazi to cut the tricks in Carling All-Stars game

Mandla Masango has urged Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Mfundo Vilakazi to use the opportunity of playing for the Carling Black Label All-Stars against ...
Sport
1 day ago

Ex-Chiefs star ‘Yeye’ Letsholonyane gets second-highest coaching badge

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Reneilwe “Yeye” Letsholonyane has earned the second highest level coaching badge, the Caf A licence.
Sport
1 day ago

Bafana’s injury-hit opponents Mali name two newcomers in Afcon squad

Injury-hit Mali have named uncapped Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Boubacar Traore and Lorient striker Sirine Doucoure in their squad for this ...
Sport
23 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Even Ashwell Prince has never seen Newlands play like this Soccer
  2. Lions wary of Sharks despite coastal team being bottom feeders in the URC Rugby
  3. Proteas, India bleed 23 wickets as Newlands is left to ponder ‘what just ... Cricket
  4. Johnson wants to make Chiefs’ strikers better rather than buying more Soccer
  5. Bafana coach Broos admits ‘mistake’ on Themba Zwane, one of the best players ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...