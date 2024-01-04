Soccer

Ndidi out of Nigeria side for Africa Cup of Nations

04 January 2024 - 10:33 By Mark Gleeson
Wilfred Ndidi of Nigeria is challenged by Kamohelo Mokotjo of Bafana Bafana during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal at Cairo International Stadium in July 2019.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has withdrawn from Nigeria’s squad for the Africa Cup of Nations through injury and been replaced by Belgian-based Alhassan Yusuf, the country's football federation said on Wednesday.

Ndidi, 27, was injured during his club Leicester City’s 2-0 win at Cardiff City on Friday, though details of the injury were not made clear by either his club or Nigeria.

Leicester teammate Kelechi Iheanacho is also struggling with injury but was still being assessed at Nigeria’s training camp in Abu Dhabi, the federation added.

Iheanacho, also 27, had missed the last two matches for his club, who are runaway leaders in the Championship in England.

The 23-year-old Yusuf is uncapped but helped Royal Antwerp to the Belgian league title last season and competed in all their Uefa Champions League group matches between September and December.

Nigeria open their Cup of Nations campaign with a Group A game against Equatorial Guinea on January 14. They also meet hosts Ivory Coast and Guinea Bissau in their group matches.

Reuters

Afcon might not be on SuperSport — leaked 'statement'

SuperSport is apparently unlikely to broadcast the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) starting in Ivory Coast on January 13.
Sport
20 hours ago

Bafana coach Broos admits 'mistake' on Themba Zwane, one of the best players he's coached

Hugo Broos has admitted he made a mistake overlooking Mamelodi Sundowns star Themba Zwane at the start of the Bafana Bafana coach's tenure, saying he ...
Sport
1 day ago

'We're dealing with a human tragedy': Kompany ecstatic Foster is enjoying football again

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany is delighted to see the progress made in battling mental health by Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster, who the former ...
Sport
2 days ago

Afcon break will bring 'hardest work I have ever put in': Chiefs coach Johnson

Cavin Johnson foresees the "hardest work I have ever put in" as a coach during the Africa Cup of Nations break as he strives to have Kaizer Chiefs ...
Sport
2 days ago

Foster's strong display for Burnley raises questions over Afcon withdrawal

Lyle Foster's strong performance for Burnley in their 3-2 Premier League defeat against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday has raised questions ...
Sport
3 days ago

Bafana's injury-hit opponents Mali name two newcomers in Afcon squad

Injury-hit Mali have named uncapped Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Boubacar Traore and Lorient striker Sirine Doucoure in their squad for this ...
Sport
23 hours ago

'We have to pass the group stages,' says Broos after announcing squad for Afcon

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says the minimum requirement at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) will be to get out of the group stages.
Sport
6 days ago
