Fifa world ranking December 2023: 51
How they qualified: Top placed team in group G, ahead of Gambia, Congo and South Sudan.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Aboubacar Doumbia (Afrique Football Elite), Djigui Diarra (Young Africans), Ismael Diawara (Malmo)
Defenders: Amadou Dante (Sturm Graz), Moussa Diarra (Toulouse), Mamadou Fofana (Amiens), Boubacar Kiki Kouyate (Montpellier), Sikou Niakate (Sporting Braga), Falaye Sacko (Montpellier), Hamari Traore (Real Sociedad)
Midfielders: Yves Bissouma (Tottenham Hotspur), Mohamed Camara (Monaco), Lassana Coulibaly (Salernitana), Aliou Dieng (Al Ahly), Kamory Doumbia (Stade Brest), Amadou Haidara (RB Leipzig), Diadie Samassekou (Hoffenheim), Adama “Noss” Traore (Hull City), Boubacar Traore (Wolverhampton Wanderers)
Forwards: Fousseni Diabate (Lausanne Sport), Nene Dorgeles (Salzburg), Serine Doucoure (Lorient), Moussa Doumbia (Al Adala), Sekou Koita (Salzburg), Youssoufa Nikaite (Bani Yas), Lassine Sinayoko (AJ Auxerre), Ibrahima Sissoko (Saint Etienne).
Get to Know Bafana’s Afcon opponents: Mali
Image: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix
Factbox on Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers Mali
Africa Cup of Nations record:
Previous appearances in finals: (12) 1972, 1994, 2002, 2004, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021
Best performance: Runners up 1972
Drawn in group E with Namibia, South Africa and Tunisia
Mvala doubtful for Afcon, Zwane and Williams out of Lesotho preparatory match
Coach: Eric Chelle
Born in Ivory Coast and brought up in France, the 46-year-old was an international defender for Mali.
Chelle was a surprise replacement in May 2022 for previous Mali coach Mohamed Magassouba, whose contract was not renewed after they narrowly lost to Tunisia in the 2022 World Cup qualification playoffs.
Chelle’s previous coaching experience was at Martigues and Boulogne in the French lower divisions.
He made five appearances for Mali between 2004 and 2006.
Five young players to watch at Afcon
Key player: Yves Bissouma. Age: 27. Midfielder
A regular for Tottenham Hotspur where he is used by manager Ange Postecoglou in a double-pivot midfield set-up.
For Mali, he plays a more attacking role.
Bissouma was born in Ivory Coast but grew up in Mali and was scouted from the local league by French club Lille.
He was signed by Brighton & Hove Albion in 2018 and four years later moved to Spurs in a £30m (R711m) deal.
Bissouma played for Mali at the previous Cup of Nations, where they suffered an embarrassing second round exit at the hands of Equatorial Guinea.
Jordaan promises Bafana Bafana R7m if they win Afcon
Fifa world ranking December 2023: 51
How they qualified: Top placed team in group G, ahead of Gambia, Congo and South Sudan.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Aboubacar Doumbia (Afrique Football Elite), Djigui Diarra (Young Africans), Ismael Diawara (Malmo)
Defenders: Amadou Dante (Sturm Graz), Moussa Diarra (Toulouse), Mamadou Fofana (Amiens), Boubacar Kiki Kouyate (Montpellier), Sikou Niakate (Sporting Braga), Falaye Sacko (Montpellier), Hamari Traore (Real Sociedad)
Midfielders: Yves Bissouma (Tottenham Hotspur), Mohamed Camara (Monaco), Lassana Coulibaly (Salernitana), Aliou Dieng (Al Ahly), Kamory Doumbia (Stade Brest), Amadou Haidara (RB Leipzig), Diadie Samassekou (Hoffenheim), Adama “Noss” Traore (Hull City), Boubacar Traore (Wolverhampton Wanderers)
Forwards: Fousseni Diabate (Lausanne Sport), Nene Dorgeles (Salzburg), Serine Doucoure (Lorient), Moussa Doumbia (Al Adala), Sekou Koita (Salzburg), Youssoufa Nikaite (Bani Yas), Lassine Sinayoko (AJ Auxerre), Ibrahima Sissoko (Saint Etienne).
MORE:
Jordaan promises Bafana Bafana R7m if they win Afcon
Morocco under pressure to repeat World Cup heroics at Afcon
Six players to watch at Afcon
Five young players to watch at Afcon
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos