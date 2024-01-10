Soccer

SuperSport to broadcast all 52 Afcon matches after securing the rights

10 January 2024 - 21:29
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
SuperSport have secured the rights to broadcast all the Africa Cup of Nations matches in Ivory Coast.
SuperSport have secured the rights to broadcast all the Africa Cup of Nations matches in Ivory Coast.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Its official, SuperSport have secured the rights to broadcast the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon). 

In a statement released on Wednesday night, the pay-TV channel confirmed they will broadcast all the 52 matches of the continental showpiece to be hosted by Ivory Coast between January 13 and 11 February 11.

“MultiChoice reached a commercially viable agreement with rightsholders, New World TV (NWTV), to broadcast the 34th edition of Africa’s premier men’s football competition taking place in Ivory Coast. 

SuperSport on the verge of securing Afcon rights in new development

SuperSport has bowed to immense public pressure and is on the verge of reaching an agreement with Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) rights holders New ...
Sport
11 hours ago

“We are delighted to be able to showcase the best of African football live to our viewers,” said Rendani Ramovha, SuperSport CEO. 

 As part of the agreement, Nimonka Kolani, MD of NWTV, said: “By securing the rights under the leadership of Dr Patrice Motsepe, SuperSport and NWTV prove that nothing is more important than the happiness of Africans who wish to follow the exploits of their favourite team during the biggest football competition in Africa.” 

subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SuperSport on the verge of securing Afcon rights in new development Soccer
  2. WATCH | Klopp unhappy with Anfield atmosphere as Liverpool thump Hammers Soccer
  3. Mvala doubtful for Afcon, Zwane and Williams out of Lesotho preparatory match Soccer
  4. Smith hopes for bigger, brighter and better in season 2 of SA20 Cricket
  5. Suspended Itumeleng Khune shines as Carling All Stars stun Stellies in Polokwane Soccer

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...