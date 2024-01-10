SuperSport to broadcast all 52 Afcon matches after securing the rights

Its official, SuperSport have secured the rights to broadcast the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).
Its official, SuperSport have secured the rights to broadcast the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).
In a statement released on Wednesday night, the pay-TV channel confirmed they will broadcast all the 52 matches of the continental showpiece to be hosted by Ivory Coast between January 13 and 11 February 11.
“MultiChoice reached a commercially viable agreement with rightsholders, New World TV (NWTV), to broadcast the 34th edition of Africa’s premier men’s football competition taking place in Ivory Coast.
“We are delighted to be able to showcase the best of African football live to our viewers,” said Rendani Ramovha, SuperSport CEO.
As part of the agreement, Nimonka Kolani, MD of NWTV, said: “By securing the rights under the leadership of Dr Patrice Motsepe, SuperSport and NWTV prove that nothing is more important than the happiness of Africans who wish to follow the exploits of their favourite team during the biggest football competition in Africa.”
