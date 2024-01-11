Soccer

Cameroon's Onana delays Afcon travel to play for Man Utd

11 January 2024 - 08:51 By Reuters
Manchester United's Andre Onana in the FA Cup third round clash against Wigan Athletic at DW Stadium, Wigan on January 8, 2024
Manchester United's Andre Onana in the FA Cup third round clash against Wigan Athletic at DW Stadium, Wigan on January 8, 2024
Image: JASON CAIRNDUFF / REUTERS

Goalkeeper Andre Onana will miss Cameroon's opening game of the Africa Cup of Nations against Guinea on Monday having elected to play for Manchester United in their Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur the day before, Reuters understands.

United and the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) have been discussing an arrival date in the Ivory Coast for Onana, who had already delayed his travel once to play in the 2-0 FA Cup third-round win over Wigan Athletic on Monday.

He will skip Cameroon's Group C clash with Guinea, but is expected to travel for the Indomitable Lions' games against Senegal (January 19) and Gambia (January 23).

Onana, 27, had walked out on Cameroon after a row with coach Rigobert Song at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar but returned after reconciliation talks.

However, he was retired from international football when he joined United from Inter Milan in July, and his potential absence for up to four weeks depending on how far Cameroon progress, has come as a blow to the English club.

For that reason, Cameroon have been flexible in their approach to the goalkeeper’s arrival and offered him some leeway.

“We’re talking with the Cameroon federation, it was an issue during the talks with Andre when he came in here (in July from Inter Milan),” United manager Erik Ten Hag told reporters last week. “It’s constructive.”

FECAFOOT did not respond to a request for comment.

