Swallows fined R1m, lose six points, for not honouring Premiership fixtures
Moroka Swallows have forfeited six points and have been fined a staggering R1m for failing to honour DStv Premiership matches against Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows in December.
This was confirmed by PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu after Swallows, who were spared suspension or expulsion from the league for pleading guilty and showing remorse, appeared before the disciplinary committee (DC) on Thursday.
Of the R1m fine, R600,000 is suspended for 24 months on condition that they are not found guilty of the same offence during the period of suspension.
“I can confirm that Moroka Swallows appeared before the PSL DC to answer to charges of misconduct on account of their nonfulfillment of the fixtures which were scheduled for the December 27 and 30 against Mamelodi Sundowns and Lamontville Golden Arrows respectively,” said Majavu.
“After the charges were put to them, they pleaded guilty. The league accepted the plea and as a result they were convicted accordingly.
“With regards to sanctions, having listened to the submissions from the two legal representatives on behalf of the league and as well as Moroka Swallows, the DC returned the following ruling:
“In respect of each match that was not honoured, the opponents of Moroka Swallows were awarded that match on the basis of three points and three goals. This is what is referred to as a walkover.
“They were further fined R1m, of which R600,000 is suspended for 24 months on condition that during the period of suspension they are not found guilty of the same offence.”
Majavu said Swallows avoided harsher punishment of suspension or expulsion from the league because they learnt their lesson and put measures in place to avoid a repeat of the incidents.
“The balance of R400,000 is to be paid and they were further ordered to carry the costs of the hearing, which will be added to the R400,000.
“As an aside, the DC further cautioned Moroka Swallows about the perilous route and fate that may befall them should they reoffend in that one of the competent sanctions could easily have been suspension from the league or a total expulsion.
“However, the DC recognised that they pleaded guilty at the first available opportunity and that was accepted as indicative of remorse.
“The DC further accepted that they have learnt a lesson and have put measures in place to ensure that a repeat of this unfortunate incident, that could potentially damage the brand of the league, is not repeated.”