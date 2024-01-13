Soccer

IN PICS | Spectacular opening ceremony to kick off Afcon in Ivory Coast

13 January 2024 - 21:46
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Showcase of colour during the opening ceremony of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) before the opening match between Ivory Coast and Guinea Bissau at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

African and global football lovers were treated to a spectacular opening ceremony before the start of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) opening match between Ivory Coast and Guinea Bissau at the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan on Saturday night. 

The lively show that took about about 40 minutes, featured performances that includes African musicians and dancers to showcase bright colours that are synonymous with the continent.

Earlier in the day, the streets of Abidjan were buzzing with excitement as fans flocked in from across Africa and they transformed the Cote d’Ivoire's into a sea of colour and noise as the hype moved into overdrive. 

Performers during the opening ceremony of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Fans draped in their national colours were pouring into the city, with streets and bars filled with jerseys, flags and vuvuzelas in huge anticipation to the opening match between Ivory Coast and Guinea Bissau. 

 It culminated with a dazzling fireworks display that lit up the sky above the stadium. 

