IN PICS | Spectacular opening ceremony to kick off Afcon in Ivory Coast

African and global football lovers were treated to a spectacular opening ceremony before the start of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) opening match between Ivory Coast and Guinea Bissau at the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan on Saturday night.

The lively show that took about about 40 minutes, featured performances that includes African musicians and dancers to showcase bright colours that are synonymous with the continent.

Earlier in the day, the streets of Abidjan were buzzing with excitement as fans flocked in from across Africa and they transformed the Cote d’Ivoire's into a sea of colour and noise as the hype moved into overdrive.