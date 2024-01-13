Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena picks teams and players to watch at Afcon

“It’s normal for coaches to have emotional connections with their players. It’s my wish and dream to see that happen. Of course, I want to see my players excel on the international stage, so my support will be for both teams,” said Mokwena.
Mokwena has eleven players at the tournament and he is excited to watch them do battle on the big stage.
In the Bafana squad, coach Hugo Broos has picked Ronwen Williams, Grant Kekana, Terrence Mashego, Aubrey Modiba, Mothobi Mvala, Khuliso Mudau, Themba Zwane, Teboho Mokoena, Thapelo Maseko and Thapelo Morena.
On the side of the Brave Warriors of Namibia, coach Collin Benjamin will rely heavily on Sundowns hitman Peter Shalulile to upset Bafana, the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia and the Eagles of Mali.
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has picked hosts Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Morocco, Egypt, Ghana and Senegal as strong contenders to reach the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) quarterfinals and beyond.
Mokwena, who has vast experience coaching in the Champions League, said his picks have the pedigree to get out of their respective groups at this tournament that starts in Abidjan on Saturday night.
“Nigeria will always be favourites because they have several top players and they are never pushovers when it comes to the tournament. Morocco is another team I believe will do well because they have a great coach, a great squad and we saw their exploits at the last World Cup,” said Mokwena.
“Egypt can also be considered a big threat in the competition as they have the pedigree and know-how to win the title. I also tip Ghana and Senegal to be strong contenders and I think Ivory Coast will also make it to the last eight.”
Mokwena also chose players he thinks will make an impact at the tournament.
“Victor Osimhen is one player who is in great form and we have seen his abilities in front of goal. He leads the line confidently and scores lots of great goals and in tournaments like this you need goals.
“I also think Achraf Hakimi is an exceptional player who can change the course of games in several ways. Mohammed Kudus is another game changer who I expect to impress at the tournament.”
Mokwena is also expecting big things from Bafana Bafana who are in a tough group with former champions Tunisia, Mali and unpredictable Namibia who have his player Peter Shalulile in their arsenal.
“It’s a tough group. My heart, as a South African, will always be with Bafana Bafana because we have several players on the team. However, with Peter Shalulile representing Namibia, I hope that both teams make it to the final.
