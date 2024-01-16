Soccer

Algeria held by Angola as winless run at Cup of Nations continues

16 January 2024 - 00:24 By Reuters
Baghdad Bounedjah of Algeria celebrates a goal during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations match between Algeria and Angola held at Peace Stadium in Bouake, Cote d’Ivoire on 15 January 2024.
Image: Djaffar Ladjal/BackpagePix

Former champions Algeria conceded a second-half penalty to allow unfancied Angola to force a 1-1 draw in the opening Group D clash at the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday.

It meant Algeria continued their winless streak at the finals since being crowned champions in 2019.

Baghdad Bounedjah put the Algerians ahead in the 19th minute with a well-taken goal but clumsy defending cost them when Nabil Bentaleb committed a foul and gave away a penalty, converted by Angola substitute Mabululu in the 68th minute.

Algeria have now failed to win in four matches at the Cup of Nations finals since lifting the trophy in Cairo.

They made a shocking attempt to retain the title at the last edition in Cameroon two years ago, going home early with one point from the group games and losing to tiny Equatorial Guinea.

