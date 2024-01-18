Soccer

Nsue hat-trick earns Equatorial Guinea handsome win over Guinea Bissau

18 January 2024 - 19:15 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Emilio Nsue Lopez of Equatorial Guinea celebrates with match ball after scoring a hattrick during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations match against Guinea Bissau at Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan, Cote dIvoire on 18 January 2024.
Emilio Nsue Lopez of Equatorial Guinea celebrates with match ball after scoring a hattrick during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations match against Guinea Bissau at Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan, Cote dIvoire on 18 January 2024.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Veteran striker Emilio Nsue grabbed a hat-trick as Equatorial Guinea beat Guinea Bissau 4-2 on Thursday to put themselves in a strong position to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations last-16 in the Ivory Coast.

Nsue opened the scoring in the 21st minute and added two more in the second half with Josete Miranda also on target in the Group A encounter.

Guinea Bissau's goals -- their first in eight matches at the finals since 2017 -- came from an own goal from Esteban Orozco to level the score at 1-1 and a stoppage-time consolation effort from Ze Turbo.

The win moved Equatorial Guinea to four points after they held Nigeria to a draw in their opening game on Sunday while Guinea Bissau have now lost twice.

Equatorial Guinea went ahead in the 21st minute as Guinea Bissau captain Sori Mane failed to intercept a pass from Pablo Ganet and Nsue needed no second invitation to score.

Guinea Bissau equalised 16 minutes later as Mauro Rodrigues’ cross was turned into his own net by defender Orozco.

DR Congo miss chances in 1-1 draw with neighbours Zambia

The Democratic Republic of Congo squandered a number of chances in a 1-1 draw with Zambia, who took the lead thanks to quick-thinking before being ...
Sport
18 hours ago

They were then awarded a penalty two minutes later after a challenge by Saul Coco on Franculino. Yet after a lengthy VAR check it was reversed as Franculino was deemed the offender rather than the Equatorial Guinea centre back.

A long ball down the middle at the resumption of the second half was missed by the Guinea Bissau centre backs and allowed Miranda an easy finish to restore the lead.

They extended their advantage in the 51st minute as Basilo Ndong’s cross was missed by Guinea Bissau goalkeeper Ouparine Djoco and Nsue slid the ball in at the back post.

His hat-trick was completed 10 minutes later although it took a long VAR check for offside before the goal was awarded

It was a first hat-trick at the finals since 2008.

Ze Turbo pulled one back for Guinea Bissau with a touch off the outside of his left foot late in stoppage time but the game had long been settled.

Host Ivory Coast and Nigeria were meeting later on Thursday in the second Group A game at the Alhassan Ouattara Stadium.

MORE:

It’s been a whirlwind for Pirates teenager Mofokeng, but he is taking it in his stride

Commendable performances in his 20 appearances for the Buccaneers this season suggest life will never the same for the rising youngster
Sport
1 day ago

WATCH | 'Arena Sports Show' kicks off with build-up to Bafana's Afcon opener

SPONSORED | Experts will dissect the major talking points behind every match during this exciting weekly sports series — stream the first episode now
Sport
2 days ago

Tributes pour in for legend Bernard 'Dancing Shoes' Hartze

The South Africa Football Association (Safa) and Orlando Pirates have led tributes after the death of football legend Bernard “Dancing Shoes” Hartze.
Sport
12 hours ago

Favourites Morocco make their mark, three times, against Tanzania at Afcon

Morocco underlined their status as pre-tournament favourites by beating 10-man Tanzania 3-0 to make a winning start to their Africa Cup of Nations ...
Sport
22 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Mark Boucher disappointed with CSA's poor scheduling which compromises Test ... Cricket
  2. Ngidi takes three as Royals overwhelm Super Kings at Paarl's Boland Park Sport
  3. Bafana coach Broos says they must beat Namibia, admits they were not good ... Soccer
  4. Andre Onana training with Cameroon, likely to play against Senegal Soccer
  5. Favourites Morocco make their mark, three times, against Tanzania at Afcon Soccer

Latest Videos

EFF members walk out of council meeting as Tshwane deputy mayor election halted
ANC's Boy Mamabolo kisses 'comrade'