Nsue hat-trick earns Equatorial Guinea handsome win over Guinea Bissau

Veteran striker Emilio Nsue grabbed a hat-trick as Equatorial Guinea beat Guinea Bissau 4-2 on Thursday to put themselves in a strong position to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations last-16 in the Ivory Coast.

Nsue opened the scoring in the 21st minute and added two more in the second half with Josete Miranda also on target in the Group A encounter.

Guinea Bissau's goals -- their first in eight matches at the finals since 2017 -- came from an own goal from Esteban Orozco to level the score at 1-1 and a stoppage-time consolation effort from Ze Turbo.

The win moved Equatorial Guinea to four points after they held Nigeria to a draw in their opening game on Sunday while Guinea Bissau have now lost twice.

Equatorial Guinea went ahead in the 21st minute as Guinea Bissau captain Sori Mane failed to intercept a pass from Pablo Ganet and Nsue needed no second invitation to score.

Guinea Bissau equalised 16 minutes later as Mauro Rodrigues’ cross was turned into his own net by defender Orozco.