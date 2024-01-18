Pirates, Chiefs and Sundowns get favourable draws in Nedbank Cup

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) big three Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns have managed to avoid each other in the Nedbank Cup last 32 draw.

All three giants had good draws as they were pitted against teams from South Africa’s lower divisions in the draw that was conducted in Johannesburg on Thursday night.

Defending champions Pirates will begin their title defence against a team that is yet to be confirmed from the Safa ranks in Mpumalanga.

The Sea Robbers, who have already won the MTN8 this season, didn’t get a home draw and that means they will travel to Mpumalanga.