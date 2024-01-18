Soccer

Pirates, Chiefs and Sundowns get favourable draws in Nedbank Cup

18 January 2024 - 20:54
Sithembiso Dindi Sports Reporter
Former Orlando Pirates player Daine Klate, left, Chippa United coach Thabo September, centre, and TS Galaxy striker Thamsanqa Gabuza during the Nedbank Cup launch in Sandton on Thursday.
Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) big three Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns have managed to avoid each other in the Nedbank Cup last 32 draw.

All three giants had good draws as they were pitted against teams from South Africa’s lower divisions in the draw that was conducted in Johannesburg on Thursday night.

Defending champions Pirates will begin their title defence against a team that is yet to be confirmed from the Safa ranks in Mpumalanga.

The Sea Robbers, who have already won the MTN8 this season, didn’t get a home draw and that means they will travel to Mpumalanga.

Pretoria giants Sundowns will have a short trip to Johannesburg to face NB La Masia from the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) while Chiefs host Milford FC.

Milford FC are from Richards Bay in the north of KwaZulu-Natal and play their football in the MFC.

The draw produced a few clashes between the top-tier sides with SuperSport United being pitted against Cape Town City.

Golden Arrows will welcome Carling Knockout Cup runners-up TS Galaxy while AmaZulu FC will battle for a place in the last 16 against Royal AM.

DStv Premiership stragglers Richards Bay FC will host fellow top-tier club Polokwane City.

The dates and venues for the last 32 matches will be confirmed by the PSL at a later stage. 

Nedbank Cup Last 32 draw 

NB La Masia v Mamelodi Sundowns 

Golden Arrows v TS Galaxy 

JDR Stars v Hungry Lions 

SuperSport United v Cape Town City 

University of Pretoria v Cape Town Spurs 

Maritzburg United v Paarl United 

Safa Mpumalanga v Orlando Pirates 

Stellenbosch FC v Pretoria Callies 

Highlands Park v Sekhukhune United 

AmaZulu FC v Royal AM 

NC Professionals v Chippa United 

Platinum City Rovers v Moroka Swallows 

Richards Bay FC v Polokwane City 

FC Ravens v Spain FC 

D’ General v Madridtas 

Kaizer Chiefs v Milford FC 

