AmaZulu have strengthened their squad with the resigning of well-travelled Zambian striker Augustine Mulenga.
Mulenga, 34, was one of the players who played a key role when Usuthu finished second in the DStv Premiership under former coach Benni McCarthy during the 2020/21 season.
When they went into the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) enforced break, AmaZulu were lean on goals having scored 14 times in 16 matches and coach Pablo Franco Martín will be hoping Mulenga can improve their conversion rate.
“If I think about it, of all the clubs that I have played for, I think I've enjoyed my career since the time I came here to AmaZulu. I didn’t even hesitate about rejoining Usuthu because I enjoyed my football this side.
“There are friendly people in this city who are very supportive, the supporters have been amazing and I hope they will continue to support me and the team.
AmaZulu strengthen their attacking department with Augustine Mulenga
Image: AmaZulu
AmaZulu have strengthened their squad with the resigning of well-travelled Zambian striker Augustine Mulenga.
Mulenga, 34, was one of the players who played a key role when Usuthu finished second in the DStv Premiership under former coach Benni McCarthy during the 2020/21 season.
When they went into the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) enforced break, AmaZulu were lean on goals having scored 14 times in 16 matches and coach Pablo Franco Martín will be hoping Mulenga can improve their conversion rate.
“If I think about it, of all the clubs that I have played for, I think I've enjoyed my career since the time I came here to AmaZulu. I didn’t even hesitate about rejoining Usuthu because I enjoyed my football this side.
“There are friendly people in this city who are very supportive, the supporters have been amazing and I hope they will continue to support me and the team.
Sundowns midfielder Bathusi Aubaas calls for support for Bafana at Afcon
“I'm looking forward to helping the team continue where they have left off from last year. I'm sure it's going to be an amazing journey again with AmaZulu,” said Mulenga on his move.
AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu is excited to have Mulenga back at the club.
“We are absolutely delighted to have Augustine 'Diego' Mulenga back at AmaZulu. Everyone knows how sharp he was when he was playing for us, he had many memorable goals and great assists.
“It’s a pity that he had to leave, but as soon as we were able to get him back at AmaZulu, we did just that. Indeed, ‘Diego’ is back and we are expecting the old magic from a now matured pair of boots in him. He is very excited to be here, and so we are, and the entire family of AmaZulu must rejoice.”
READ MORE
Pirates, Chiefs and Sundowns get favourable draws in Nedbank Cup
Kwanele Kopo explains why he joined Chippa United who have a high turnover of coaches
Tributes pour in for legend Bernard 'Dancing Shoes' Hartze
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos