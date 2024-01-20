Arsenal get back on track with 5-0 thrashing of toothless Palace

Arsenal returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion with a 5-0 drubbing of toothless London rivals Crystal Palace to climb one place to third in the Premier League on Saturday.

Gabriel's headed goal from a corner and a Dean Henderson own goal - also largely the work of Gabriel - put Mikel Arteta's side in control in the first half, and with Palace looking lacklustre, Leandro Trossard increased the lead just short of the hour as he finished off a sweeping move.

Substitute Gabriel Martinelli confirmed Arsenal's superiority and added some gloss to the scoreline with two almost identical finishes in stoppage time.

Palace, who are 14th, had a few chances of their own and almost equalised when Jefferson Lerma's swerving shot was well-saved by David Raya shortly before Arsenal made it 2-0.

But the way they subsided will raise more questions about the future of veteran manager Roy Hodgson.