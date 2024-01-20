Soccer

Egypt's Salah to miss two Nations Cup games due to hamstring strain

20 January 2024 - 08:42 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Egypt's Mohamed Salah (right) in action with Ghana's Jordan Ayew.
Egypt's Mohamed Salah (right) in action with Ghana's Jordan Ayew.
Image: REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Mohamed Salah will miss two Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) games for Egypt after suffering a hamstring muscle strain during Thursday's 2-2 draw with Ghana, the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) said on Friday.

“The X-rays that Salah underwent confirmed his hamstring injury and he will miss the team's next two matches in the Afcon against Cape Verde and the round of 16 if (Egypt) qualify,” the EFA said in a brief statement.

Salah pulled up with a hamstring strain before halftime in Thursday’s Group B game against Ghana in Abidjan.

Earlier on Friday, Egypt doctor Mohamed Abu El-Ela said Salah had initially wanted to continue playing in the key game but when the pain became more acute he asked to be taken off.

Salah's manager at Liverpool, Juergen Klopp, suggested earlier in the day that the injury might be serious, given that the forward was rarely injured or left the field for his club.

“I spoke with him last night and how it was. They are doing further assessments now and then we will know more,” Klopp told reporters.

“At that moment he was shocked and couldn't see why he was hit by something so intense. You have these hamstring injuries in a different way. He felt it and we know how rarely Mo goes off, or needs to go off, so it is definitely something but I don't have any more information right now.”

The 31-year-old Salah has missed just 10 league games in six-plus seasons for Liverpool.

Klopp said he was uncertain whether Liverpool's medical staff would travel to the Ivory Coast to assess the extent of Salah's injury.

“We will see. It depends on the diagnostics,” he said. “We will have ultrasound and MRI and then we will know what it is and we will see and make plans but it's too early (at the moment),” he said.

Losing Salah, who is on the cusp of 100 caps for his country, would be a major blow to seven-time cup winners Egypt, who have made a sluggish start to their campaign in the Ivory Coast.

Salah netted a last-gasp penalty on Sunday, after a VAR decision, for Egypt to draw 2-2 with Mozambique in their opening game and escape an embarrassing defeat.

On Thursday, they twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Ghana and effectively need a win in their last group game on Monday against the Cape Verde Islands if they are to advance to the last 16.

READ MORE

Guinea beat Gambia to take giant step towards last 16 of Cup of Nations

Aguibou Camara scored a second-half winner to give Guinea a 1-0 victory over Gambia at the Africa Cup of Nations finals on Friday and help them take ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Champions Senegal steam into Afcon last 16 with 3-1 win over Cameroon

Ismaila Sarr scored one goal and laid on another as defending champions Senegal beat Cameroon 3-1 on Friday and booked their place in the round of 16 ...
Sport
14 hours ago

Afcon host Ivory Coast hopes striker Sebastien Haller can return for final group game

Ivory Coast are hoping to have striker Sebastien Haller back from injury for their last Africa Cup of Nations group game next week after their coach ...
Sport
21 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Salah's injury must be significant if he needed to go off, says Klopp Soccer
  2. Tributes pour in for legend Bernard 'Dancing Shoes' Hartze Soccer
  3. Nigeria upset hosts at Cup of Nations Soccer
  4. POLL | Should Bafana Bafana be stopped from participating in tournaments? Soccer
  5. Brand takes tips from Elgar to help understrength Proteas in New Zealand Cricket

Latest Videos

'Will Bafana beat Namibia?' 'Arena Sports Show dissects Bafana's must-win Afcon ...
EFF members walk out of council meeting as Tshwane deputy mayor election halted